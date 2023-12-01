GTA 6 trailer countdown: Exact release time and date

Just as promised, Rockstar Games will be dropping its first ever trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 this month. In fact, it’s scheduled to arrive in less than a week.

While there have been nonstop rumors about GTA 6, as well as a lot of leaked info thanks to last year’s hacking incident, fans will finally learn unambiguously official details about the game thanks to this trailer. Rockstar’s not so much as hinted at what will be featured, but here’s a quick guide to ensure you aren’t late to the party.

The trailer will air at 8am CT/9am ET/2pm GMT on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Those in the U.S. need to make sure they’re up bright and early if they’re unwilling to wait. It’s a tad surprising that Rockstar didn’t wait until The Game Awards, which takes place just a couple of days later on Dec. 7, but it also makes some sense. GTA 6 is big enough to not need an event like The Game Awards to prop it up and help it reach a wide audience.

Below, you’ll find a countdown to the trailer’s launch, as well as start times for other major time zones just in case you’re not in the U.S. or U.K. when it drops.

Days Hours Minutes Seconds 4 : 2 1 : 2 0 : 5 8

Los Angeles : 6am PT on Dec. 5

: 6am PT on Dec. 5 New York : 9am EST on Dec. 5

: 9am EST on Dec. 5 Brazil : 11am BRT on Dec. 5

: 11am BRT on Dec. 5 London : 2pm GMT on Dec. 5

: 2pm GMT on Dec. 5 India : 7:30pm IST on Dec. 5

: 7:30pm IST on Dec. 5 China : 10pm CST on Dec. 5

: 10pm CST on Dec. 5 Tokyo: 11pm JST on Dec. 5

GTA 6 trailer: what to expect

It’s difficult to guess, considering Rockstar hasn’t even said how long the trailer will be, but some educated guesses can be made. For starters, it’s likely that there’ll be a mix of gameplay footage and cutscenes rather than it be entirely pre-rendered.

At the very least, fans will get a proper introduction to the game’s main protagonist… or protagonists, as last year’s leak indicated. GTA 6 is expected to feature two playable characters; one of whom will be the series’ first ever woman protagonist. Plus, we’ll get to see how the game’s setting of Vice City (which also leaked) will look on modern systems.

Hopefully, Rockstar will also share a launch window for GTA 6. There’s been speculation of it releasing as early as 2024, if not 2025, so a concrete answer from the studio would be appreciated.