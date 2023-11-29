How to watch The Game Awards 2023 live

The Game Awards 2023 will celebrate a tremendous year for gaming with awards alongside exciting announcements, and you can watch all the action from the comfort of your home.

Whether you are rooting for your favorite game of 2023 to clinch awards or are on the edge of your seat hoping for a new announcement regarding your favorite series, there are plenty of reasons to tune into the event.

Doing so is very easy and you can find everything you need to know below.

When is The Game Awards 2023?

Expect plenty of highlights. Image via The Game Awards

The Game Awards 2023 will take place on Dec. 7 at 4:30pm PT/6:30pm CT/12:30am GMT (Dec. 8)/11:30am AEST (Dec. 8) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

You can expect plenty of highlights including awards, game announcements, musical performances, and more. A limited number of public tickets to the event were available through the Peacock Theater box office, but it is now sold out.

Thankfully, you won’t have to miss out as there are plenty of ways to tune into the action.

How to watch The Game Awards 2023 livestream

The Game Awards will be livestreaming across multiple platforms for the event, including YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Live, and TikTok.

As well as the direct feeds for The Game Awards 2023 itself, you can also watch the action alongside your favorite streamers on the day as co-streaming is available on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook Live.

Depending on where you are in the world, there are also several other ways to watch the action and you can see the options for your specific location here.