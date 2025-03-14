10 best games you can get in the 2025 Steam Spring Sale

The Steam Spring Sale is here, and it’s a big one. From March 13 to 20, you can grab some of the best games out there at seriously tempting discounts—some even up to 90% off.

Here are 10 incredible games you should consider picking up while they’re on sale.

1. Before Your Eyes

Just blinking away my tears. Image via Skybound Games

Few games manage to be as innovative and emotionally powerful as Before Your Eyes. This narrative adventure uses your webcam to track your real-life blinks, advancing the story every time you close your eyes. You relive the most important moments of a soul’s journey into the afterlife, experiencing joy, love, and heartbreak in a way no other game offers.

The game’s unique mechanics make you feel deeply connected to the story, forcing you to experience fleeting moments just as the protagonist does. At just a little over $2 (80% off from its original price), it’s one of the best deals in the sale, and trust me—you’ll never forget this experience.

2. Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

The greatest narrative game of all time. Image via ZA/UM

Disco Elysium is one of the best narrative RPGs ever made, and at 80% off, it’s practically a steal. You play as a troubled detective waking up with no memory, trying to solve a murder while dealing with the chaos in his own mind. The game’s deep dialogue, unforgettable characters, and beautifully grimy world make for an unparalleled experience.

The way you build your detective—whether as a genius philosopher, a drunken disaster, or something in between—changes how the world reacts to you. If, like me, you’re currently waiting for Rue Valley, there’s no better time to experience this masterpiece.

3. What Remains of Edith Finch

Explore The Finch House. Image via Giant Sparrow

As you explore the enormous Finch family home in What Remains of Edith Finch, you’ll experience the beautifully tragic stories of each family member, presented in incredibly unique ways. Each vignette plays out differently—sometimes in dreamlike sequences, sometimes as a comic book, and sometimes in a deeply immersive first-person experience.

The game easily combines narrative storytelling with interactive exploration, making it one of the most poignant experiences in gaming. Some moments will make you smile, others will leave you speechless, and by the end, you’ll feel like you’ve lived through something truly special. For 75% off, it’s a unique set of tragedies that every indie game aficionado should experience.

4. Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Another adventure awaits. Image via BioWare

If you love deep storytelling, rich fantasy worlds, and party-based RPGs, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a must-buy. This latest entry in the beloved Dragon Age series introduces us to Rook, the newest hero of Thedas, as they rise to stop two ancient gods from wreaking havoc. With seven unique companions to recruit and shape through your choices, the game offers branching narratives and meaningful relationships that make every decision feel weighty.

Combat has been refined to be more engaging than ever, blending tactical planning with action-packed encounters. At 50% off, there’s no better time to jump into this epic adventure (though Veilguard is often on sale, so don’t worry if you miss this one).

5. Ale & Tale Tavern

Live your tavern wench dreams. Image via Scienart Media

Ever wanted to run your own cozy fantasy tavern? Ale & Tale Tavern lets you do just that, now for 40% less than usual. This game uses different elements from life sims, open-world exploration, and cooperative multiplayer, giving you the chance to hunt, fish, grow crops, cook delicious meals, and, of course, serve up frothy drinks. The world feels alive, with travelers bringing in rumors, bards playing music, and adventurers swapping tales over a pint.

Whether you’re playing solo or with friends (up to four in co-op mode), this game is a delightful mix of creativity and relaxation. Plus, who doesn’t love the idea of running a medieval pub?

6. Farewell North

Bring color back to the world. Image via Mooneye Studios

Farewell North is an emotional journey that hits especially hard for dog lovers. You play as a loyal border collie guiding your human through the Scottish Isles, restoring color to their world as you explore, herd animals, and uncover memories. The game’s storytelling is subtle yet deeply affecting, using its breathtaking landscapes and minimal dialogue to evoke powerful emotions.

If you loved Flower by Thatgamecompany, this has a similar vibe—but with the added emotional weight of a story about love, loss, and healing. With a soothing soundtrack and beautiful visuals, it’s one of the most touching experiences in gaming, and you can get it in the sale for 30% off.

7. Just Crow Things

One of the most bizarre things you’ll see today. Image via Unbound Creations

If you’ve ever watched a crow happily hop around with something shiny and thought, “I wish that were me,” then Just Crow Things is for you. You play as a mischievous little crow causing mayhem in sandbox-style levels—pooping on unsuspecting humans, stealing trinkets, and using silly tools like leaf blowers and spray cans to create chaos.

The physics-based antics and dynamic environments make every session uniquely entertaining. It’s charming, hilarious, and endlessly fun. With 25% off, now’s the perfect time to live your best corvid life.

8. TCG Card Shop Simulator

All of this could be yours. Image via OPNeon Games

Calling all trading card game fans! TCG Card Shop Simulator is like a dream come true if you’ve ever wanted to run your own local game store. Stock the latest booster packs, crack open some for your personal collection, and manage your shop by setting prices, hiring staff, and even hosting events. You can customize your store’s layout, trade with customers, and even uncover rare and valuable cards.

It’s part business sim, part nostalgia trip for anyone who’s ever obsessed over card games. At 25% off, it’s a great time to open some virtual packs and find missing cards.

9. Tavern Talk

Made a mistake? No problem. Image via Gentle Troll Entertainment

Fans of cozy narrative games like Coffee Talk will absolutely adore Tavern Talk. Instead of brewing coffee, you’re mixing magical potions in a fantasy tavern, helping adventurers prepare for their quests. Each customer brings their own struggles, stories, and dilemmas, making each interaction feel personal and meaningful.

As you listen to their tales and piece together hints to complete the quest board, you’ll uncover hidden narratives and even influence the world outside your tavern. It’s heartfelt, warm, and perfect for winding down after a long day. Now 20% off!

10. Tiny Glade

What a soothing time of year. Image via Pounce Light

Sometimes, you just need a game that lets you relax and be creative. Tiny Glade is a beautiful freeform building game where you can create charming dioramas with no pressure—just pure, cozy fun. The building mechanics are intuitive, allowing you to shape landscapes and watch as doors, windows, and archways naturally form based on your design choices.

The result is a tranquil, almost meditative experience where you can let your imagination run wild. It may not have the biggest discount at 20% off, but its overwhelmingly positive reviews prove it’s worth every penny.

The Steam Spring Sale is packed with amazing deals, but these 10 games stand out as some of the best you can grab in 2025. Don’t wait too long, though—these discounts vanish after March 20, 12pm CT.

