All Large Hybrids in Wanderstop, their seed combinations, and how to grow them

Large Hybrids are required to fulfill the majority of story objectives and tasks in Wanderstop. Large Hybrids grow fruit needed to flavor your teas, and customers will ask for specific flavoring that can only be infused with tea through the leaves you obtain after planting Large Hybrids.

While Small Hybrids produce simple plant seeds, Large Hybrids are the natural next step in creating a great brew in Wanderstop. Here’s everything you need to know about the Large Hybrids of Wanderstop.

How to grow Large Hybrids in Wanderstop

Make it bloom! Image by Dot Esports

Using the planting land just outside of the tea shop, Large Hybrids can be grown there depending on the pattern you plant the seeds in. You want one central planted seed and three seeds encompassing it to trigger the focal seed to form into an egg plant. The central seed doesn’t have to be the same color as the other three seeds, so play around with this mechanic to unlock new hybrids through experimentation. You will always be able to follow the handy guidebook which is one click away on screen at the top right if you’re ever unsure of the pattern you need for a certain Large Hybrid.

Once the egg plant is formed, water it once to reveal the Large Hybrid, then water it once again to make it blossom, releasing two fruits that will get added to your inventory.

Large Hybrids can only be harvested up to four times, and will only bear fruit the two times you water them. You will need to cut the Large Hybrid down with the shears to make room for fresh planting. This is the cycle of Large Hybrid planting.

All Wanderstop Large Hybrid seed combinations

The handiest guidebook of them all. Image by Dot Esports

You will gradually unlock each Large Hybrid once the Small Hybrids become readily available to you. You will become accustomed to planting and harvesting Large Hybrids initially with the Chip Chip Plant, Weeping Vreetle and Azzy’s Flower. This is because you will have only the Blue Fern and Pink Flower at your disposal at the start of the game.

Large Hybrid Resulting Fruit Central Seed Surrounding Seeds (follow handbook pattern layout) Chip Chip Plant Chip Chips Blue Fern Blue Fern Puffpod Fern Puffpod Blue Fern Pink Flower Messberry Plant Messberry Blue Fern Yellow Palm Waypur Wheat Waypur Sprouts Blue Fern Green Hedge Weeping Vreetle Vreetle Beets Pink Flower Blue Fern Azzy’s Flower Azzy Fruit Pink Flower Pink Flower Pellmelon Bush Pellmelon Pink Flower Yellow Palm Skywhistle Tree Whistleberries Pink Flower Green Hedge Biteberry Tree Biteberry Yellow Palm Blue Fern Weyling Tree Weyling Fruit Yellow Palm Pink Flower Flowering Snoks Snok Cone Yellow Palm Yellow Palm Paintbrush Lotus Painted Gourd Yellow Palm Green Hedge Great Valley Blue Blue Loop Green Hedge Blue Fern Meelium Bush Sweet Meelium Green Hedge Pink Flower Conic Prisms Prism Pepper Green Hedge Yellow Palm Ghost Rose Ghost Fruit Green Hedge Green Hedge

How to use Mushrooms in Wanderstop

Keep an eye out for all forageable items. Image by Dot Esports

The Mushrooms that grow around the tea shop can simply be harvested by approaching them. They come into play for various reasons, such as for customization options when using pots to decorate the shop, and when making more complex brews, like if a customer requests a particular color of brew. Here’s the four Mushrooms you’ll find and the effects they have on brewing:

Dupe Shroom – Creates three duplicates of the Large Hybrid, making for quicker resourcing of the fruit with watering only

– Creates three duplicates of the Large Hybrid, making for quicker resourcing of the fruit with watering only Shrink Shroom – Shrinks the Large Hybrid so it can fit into plant pots

– Shrinks the Large Hybrid so it can fit into plant pots Hue Shroom – Changes the color of the Large Hybrid and fruit

– Changes the color of the Large Hybrid and fruit Gift Shroom – Large Hybrids drop trinkets (collectable items) instead of fruit

To use the Mushrooms you position them the same way as when you plant the seeds to grow a Large Hybrid. Once you have a Large Hybrid, position the Mushrooms around it. You’ll see when it takes effect because you will not have to water the Large Hybrid again.

