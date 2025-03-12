Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A screenshot example of Alta farming for tea brewing in the planting field
Image via Ivy Road
Category:
General

All Large Hybrids in Wanderstop, their seed combinations, and how to grow them

Add some unique flavor to those brews!
Image of Lilia Freeman
Lilia Freeman
|

Published: Mar 12, 2025 02:17 pm

Large Hybrids are required to fulfill the majority of story objectives and tasks in Wanderstop. Large Hybrids grow fruit needed to flavor your teas, and customers will ask for specific flavoring that can only be infused with tea through the leaves you obtain after planting Large Hybrids.

Recommended Videos

While Small Hybrids produce simple plant seeds, Large Hybrids are the natural next step in creating a great brew in Wanderstop. Here’s everything you need to know about the Large Hybrids of Wanderstop.

Table of contents

How to grow Large Hybrids in Wanderstop

The three starter Large Hybrids planted in Wanderstop
Make it bloom! Image by Dot Esports

Using the planting land just outside of the tea shop, Large Hybrids can be grown there depending on the pattern you plant the seeds in. You want one central planted seed and three seeds encompassing it to trigger the focal seed to form into an egg plant. The central seed doesn’t have to be the same color as the other three seeds, so play around with this mechanic to unlock new hybrids through experimentation. You will always be able to follow the handy guidebook which is one click away on screen at the top right if you’re ever unsure of the pattern you need for a certain Large Hybrid.

Once the egg plant is formed, water it once to reveal the Large Hybrid, then water it once again to make it blossom, releasing two fruits that will get added to your inventory.

Large Hybrids can only be harvested up to four times, and will only bear fruit the two times you water them. You will need to cut the Large Hybrid down with the shears to make room for fresh planting. This is the cycle of Large Hybrid planting.

All Wanderstop Large Hybrid seed combinations

Large Hybrid handbook page in Wanderstop
The handiest guidebook of them all. Image by Dot Esports

You will gradually unlock each Large Hybrid once the Small Hybrids become readily available to you. You will become accustomed to planting and harvesting Large Hybrids initially with the Chip Chip Plant, Weeping Vreetle and Azzy’s Flower. This is because you will have only the Blue Fern and Pink Flower at your disposal at the start of the game.

Large HybridResulting FruitCentral SeedSurrounding Seeds (follow handbook pattern layout)
Chip Chip PlantChip ChipsBlue FernBlue Fern
Puffpod FernPuffpodBlue FernPink Flower
Messberry PlantMessberryBlue FernYellow Palm
Waypur WheatWaypur SproutsBlue FernGreen Hedge
Weeping VreetleVreetle BeetsPink FlowerBlue Fern
Azzy’s FlowerAzzy FruitPink FlowerPink Flower
Pellmelon BushPellmelonPink FlowerYellow Palm
Skywhistle TreeWhistleberriesPink FlowerGreen Hedge
Biteberry TreeBiteberryYellow PalmBlue Fern
Weyling TreeWeyling FruitYellow PalmPink Flower
Flowering SnoksSnok ConeYellow PalmYellow Palm
Paintbrush LotusPainted GourdYellow PalmGreen Hedge
Great Valley BlueBlue LoopGreen HedgeBlue Fern
Meelium BushSweet MeeliumGreen HedgePink Flower
Conic PrismsPrism PepperGreen HedgeYellow Palm
Ghost RoseGhost FruitGreen HedgeGreen Hedge

How to use Mushrooms in Wanderstop

Mushrooms foraging in the world of Wanderstop
Keep an eye out for all forageable items. Image by Dot Esports

The Mushrooms that grow around the tea shop can simply be harvested by approaching them. They come into play for various reasons, such as for customization options when using pots to decorate the shop, and when making more complex brews, like if a customer requests a particular color of brew. Here’s the four Mushrooms you’ll find and the effects they have on brewing:

  • Dupe Shroom – Creates three duplicates of the Large Hybrid, making for quicker resourcing of the fruit with watering only
  • Shrink Shroom – Shrinks the Large Hybrid so it can fit into plant pots
  • Hue Shroom – Changes the color of the Large Hybrid and fruit
  • Gift Shroom – Large Hybrids drop trinkets (collectable items) instead of fruit

To use the Mushrooms you position them the same way as when you plant the seeds to grow a Large Hybrid. Once you have a Large Hybrid, position the Mushrooms around it. You’ll see when it takes effect because you will not have to water the Large Hybrid again.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content