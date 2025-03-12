All Small Hybrids in Wanderstop and how to grow them

If you’ve spent any time at all in Wanderstop, you’ve probably brewed a cup of tea already. But behind every fragrant, steaming cup is a whole system of planting, growing, and harvesting, all centered around the Small Hybrid Plants in the game.

Recommended Videos

All Wanderstop Small Hybrid seed combinations

Growing my collection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wanderstop was one of my top picks for demos available during Steam Next Fest, and it’s full of wholesome wonder. After your introduction to the game, you’ll be able to start playing with seed and plant combinations to unlock new flavors in Wanderstop. Without doing this, you won’t have enough seeds to cultivate the Large Hybrid Plants that produce fruit. To avoid stunting your progress, the information in this guide can help.

Small Hybrid Plants are used in the tea shop to, well, make tea. Though you may find some of them growing wild in the clearing around Wanderstop, if you want to keep your shelves stocked with the rarest and most exciting tea ingredients, you’ll need to learn how to grow them yourself. You can find a list of every seed combination to make Small Hybrid Plants in Wanderstop below:

Small Hybrid Center Seeds Side Seeds Blue Prumba Pink Flower Blue Fern Bungler Curls Blue Fern Green Hedge Devil-Hair Fern Blue Fern Yellow Palm Fern of Ten Angles Yellow Palm Blue Fern Mag Tails Blue Fern Blue Fern Meerian Wisps Pink Flower Yellow Palm Mystic Sugar Pops Pink Flower Green Hedge Painted Shrub Yellow Palm Green Hedge P’hrillups Blue Fern Pink Flower Quowo Bush Yellow Palm Yellow Palm Rising Laurel Green Hedge Green Hedge Scalvic’c Yellow Palm Pink Flower Scaled Dirtfern Green Hedge Yellow Palm Sunset Trebles Pink Flower Pink Flower Synesplosian Red Green Hedge Pink Flower Wispy Lilyspheres Green Hedge Blue Fern

How to grow Small Hybrids in Wanderstop

Bringing some color back into this warrior’s life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start growing Small Hybrid Plants, you’ll need to work with Simple Plants—the foundation of all plant life in Wanderstop. There are four types of Simple Plants, each created by planting its own type of seed:

Blue Seed = Simple Fern

Pink Seed = Simple Flower

Yellow Seed = Simple Palm

Green Seed = Simple Hedge

During the first chapter of your tea-making journey, you’ll only have access to Blue Seeds and Pink Seeds. Yellow Seeds will make an appearance in chapter two, and Green Seeds will join the party in chapter four. You won’t gain any new Small Hybrid Plant seeds in chapter three of Wanderstop.

To grow a Simple Plant, all you need to do is plant one seed of any type and water it. But if you want to start working with Small Hybrids, things get a little more exciting.

Unlike Simple Plants, which grow from single seeds, Small Hybrids need three seeds planted in a row. The center seed determines the type of Small Hybrid, while the two side seeds influence what additional seeds the hybrid plant will produce alongside its center seed when the Small Hybrid plant is watered.

A Small Hybrid egg. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s how the process works:

Find a spot to plant. Any open patch of soil in the clearing will do. Plant three seeds in a row. The middle seed can be any type, but the two side seeds must match. Water the center seed. It will transform into an egg. Water the egg. It will grow into a Small Hybrid Plant. Harvest the seeds. Each Small Hybrid will produce three bundles of seeds, with colors determined by the combination you used (a Small Hybrid made from two Pink Seeds and one Blue Seed will produce the same, while a Small Hybrid made from only Blue Seeds can only produce Blue Seeds, etc.).

Where to find seeds in Wanderstop

A wild Sunset Trebles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Growing Small Hybrids is the most reliable way to stock up on seeds, but there are a few other ways to get seeds if you’re running low:

Explore the clearing . Sometimes, you’ll find Small Hybrids growing naturally around Wanderstop.

. Sometimes, you’ll find growing naturally around Wanderstop. Check around the tea shop . Keep an eye on pots, shelves, and tables near the tea machine; seeds sometimes appear there.

. Keep an eye on pots, shelves, and tables near the tea machine; seeds sometimes appear there. Regrow Small Hybrids. Once you’ve grown a Small Hybrid, you can water it again to produce more seeds over time. It will always produce three bundles of seeds at once, so make sure you water the plant enough.

As you’re playing, be sure to check the clearing around the Wanderstop tea shop often. If you’re running low on seeds, a quick stroll outside might reward you with some freebies. Some of the game’s Large Hybrid Plants require a lot of seeds, so always keep some extras handy by growing Small Plants and Small Hybrids in your spare time.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy