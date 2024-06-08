When does Wanderstop release?

Running a fantastical teashop has never been cozier than in Wanderstop, the latest creation from the developer of The Stanley Parable and The Beginner’s Guide.

While we know little about Wanderstop, the game’s official trailer finally spilled the tea on key information. Wanderstop is a narrative-centric cozy game that follows a fallen warrior named Alta, who is roped into managing a tea shop filled with otherworldly machines and characters.

On this adventure, you’ll learn how to grow magical crops, brew tea using strange contraptions, and decorate the shop to your liking. There’ll also be travelers who stop by, ready to tell you a story or eagerly ask for their favorite cup of tea.

Cozy farming simulators have always been popular, but Wanderstop hints at something darker hidden beneath the surface of Alta’s life, something this ex-fighter is feverishly running away from. While it’s unclear what this darkness is, everything will be revealed when the game officially releases.

Do we know Wanderstop‘s release date?

Raise pets amidst brewing tea. Image Via Ivy Road.

There’s no exact release date for Wanderstop at the time of writing, but the developers at Ivy Road have confirmed the game will drop in 2024.

Ivy Road also announced the game will be playable on PC and PlayStation on release. When asked if the game will be coming to Xbox, Ivy Road had no official announcements, but plans to keep fans up to date if anything changes.

🫖 Brew tea. Keep shop. Stop running.



Wanderstop, a cozy, narrative-centric game about tea and change, will open up shop in 2024.



Wishlist now on Steam 🍵 https://t.co/RYwmMrBrdy pic.twitter.com/q1suM3RWhg — Team Ivy Road 🍵 Wishlist Wanderstop (@IvyRoadGames) June 7, 2024

While the game’s not available to buy, you can add Wanderstop to your Steam wishlist if you find the narrative and gameplay intriguing. For now, we only have the trailer and a little info about Wanderstop, so check back for updates.

