All Heroes of Hammerwatch 2 console commands and what they do

Before we begin, Heroes of Hammerwater 2 console commands only appear to work in the demo, not the base game.

Recommended Videos

The developers are working to add mod support to the game and even include Steam Workshop in the future. All the current console commands exist in both the demo and full game but aren’t useable at this time.

When the game eventually gets full mod support, most of the methods and codes below should be exactly the same as those in the demo. So it’s good to be prepared. With that in mind, here’s how console commands work and the codes you can use.

How to use console commands in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2

Prepare to cheat the system with friends. Image via Crackshell

To open the console command window in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2, press the ~ key. The window will then open above you at the top of the game.

Once the window opens, type e_cheats 1 in the bar and press the Enter key on your keyboard. This enables cheats and should make rex text appear in the top-right corner to make it work. Your character is also designated as a Cheater, so anyone who plays with you will know you’re using cheats and also classifies your character profile as “modded.”

As mentioned, this only works on the demo so far, so most of these might not work for a while. Keep tabs on announcements on the official Discord server to know when it goes live.

Heroes of Hammerwatch 2 console command cheats

A few console commands require you to replace a specific action with a number or something else, so if you see something like <amount>, put the amount into this slot instead.

Console Command Function cht_god 1 God mode cht_noclip 1 Walk through walls/no clip cht_explore_level Reveals the map cht_killall Kills every enemy in a level. change_level <path> Moves you to the next level cht_levelup <amount> Levels up your character cht_plr_level_progress <level> Gives you a level, gear, and all key items associated with that level cht_clear_inventory Clears your entire inventory of everything you are holding. cht_give_item <id> <amount> Spawns an item you need so long as you know the id number of the item. cht_change_weather <type> Changes weather. Types include fair, rain_2, snow_1 cht_refil_potions Refill every potion you have cht_revive Revives you instantly cht_give_gold <amount> Gives you an amount of gold cht_clear_skills Respects your character and resets all stats

There are some problems with these console commands, even in the demo. Some commands don’t work unless you add a “1” immediately after it or even remove the number entirely. It’s a bit of a buggy mess, so hopefully, things get fixed with further game updates.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy