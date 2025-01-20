Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
heroes 2 in-game screenshot
Image via Crackshell
Category:
Indies

All Heroes of Hammerwatch 2 console commands and what they do

Cheat the system.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|

Published: Jan 20, 2025 08:37 am

Before we begin, Heroes of Hammerwater 2 console commands only appear to work in the demo, not the base game.

Recommended Videos

The developers are working to add mod support to the game and even include Steam Workshop in the future. All the current console commands exist in both the demo and full game but aren’t useable at this time.

When the game eventually gets full mod support, most of the methods and codes below should be exactly the same as those in the demo. So it’s good to be prepared. With that in mind, here’s how console commands work and the codes you can use.

Table of contents

How to use console commands in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2

around a group of friends in heroes of hammersmith 2
Prepare to cheat the system with friends. Image via Crackshell

To open the console command window in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2, press the ~ key. The window will then open above you at the top of the game.

Once the window opens, type e_cheats 1 in the bar and press the Enter key on your keyboard. This enables cheats and should make rex text appear in the top-right corner to make it work. Your character is also designated as a Cheater, so anyone who plays with you will know you’re using cheats and also classifies your character profile as “modded.”

As mentioned, this only works on the demo so far, so most of these might not work for a while. Keep tabs on announcements on the official Discord server to know when it goes live.

Heroes of Hammerwatch 2 console command cheats

A few console commands require you to replace a specific action with a number or something else, so if you see something like <amount>, put the amount into this slot instead.

Console CommandFunction
cht_god 1God mode
cht_noclip 1Walk through walls/no clip
cht_explore_levelReveals the map
cht_killallKills every enemy in a level.
change_level <path>Moves you to the next level
cht_levelup <amount>Levels up your character
cht_plr_level_progress <level>Gives you a level, gear, and all key items associated with that level
cht_clear_inventoryClears your entire inventory of everything you are holding.
cht_give_item <id> <amount>Spawns an item you need so long as you know the id number of the item.
cht_change_weather <type>Changes weather. Types include fair, rain_2, snow_1
cht_refil_potionsRefill every potion you have
cht_reviveRevives you instantly
cht_give_gold <amount>Gives you an amount of gold
cht_clear_skillsRespects your character and resets all stats

There are some problems with these console commands, even in the demo. Some commands don’t work unless you add a “1” immediately after it or even remove the number entirely. It’s a bit of a buggy mess, so hopefully, things get fixed with further game updates.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter