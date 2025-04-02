Schedule 1 Patch 5: All changes in latest Schedule 1 update

Schedule 1’s fifth post-launch patch is now live, and there are many improvements and bug fixes to improve your life. While not all of these changes will drastically impact gameplay, some of them will provide a notable upgrade to your in-game experience.

From an update to the map, which allows you to see the location of all your vehicles, to Botanists moving supplies to the drying racks by themselves, this new patch has plenty of changes.

Here are all the changes and bug fixes in the latest Schedule 1 patch.

Schedule 1 Patch 5 notes

The new update adds quite a few quality of life upgrades. Image via TVGS

Schedule 1 version 0.3.3f14 is the fifth update to release for the game since its full release. As the developer has already confirmed the roadmap featuring a variety of new content to become a part of the game with future updates, you can expect more updates in the future.

All improvements and changes

This update features a change allowing Botanists to automatically transfer supplies to the drying racks. You can also now check the location of all your owned vehicles on the map app on your smartphone. The game now also features an additional setting that allows you to set the primary monitor if you’re using a multi-display setup.

Apart from that, there have been certain changes to NPC pathfinding and warping, and effects to improve the game’s performance to prevent crashes on specific chipsets. Employee item movement behavior has also been updated to be more efficient.

All bug fixes

Since Schedule 1 is a fairly new game, it still features a few bugs and glitches that can leave a sour taste in your mouth. However, the developer has been active in addressing these bugs with each update, and similarly with this update, there are quite a few bug fixes to improve the in-game experience.

Here’s a list of all the bug fixes according to the official blog post:

Fixed non-host clients sometimes not being able to hit/stand in blackjack.

Fixed a quest UI bug that was sometimes causing infinite loading screens in multiplayer.

Fixed clipboard selections not reassigning without first manually clearing the existing selection (employee beds, botanist supplies, etc).

Fixed the dealer sometimes preemptively revealing its hand to non-host players in blackjack.

Fixed the first-person jacket looking janky.

Fixed ‘Master Chef’ achievement being rewarded prematurely.

Fixed some property null references that were causing multiplayer loading/desync issues.

The drying rack’s ‘dry’ button is now non-interactable if the input slot is reserved by an employee.

Fixed NPC ‘stay in building’ behaviour sometimes causing errors for non-host players.

Fixed NPC voiceover emitters sometimes throwing a null reference.

