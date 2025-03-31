How to find the Mayor’s House in Schedule 1

The Mayor’s House in Schedule 1 is one of the places the game doesn’t tell you about during the tutorial, but it’s an important area to visit when meeting up with the supplier.

Albert Hoover is your first supplier in Schedule 1, helping you get Marijuana seeds to kick-start your drug-dealing empire, but he always restricts you to 10 items under a particular price while you order his dead drops. Once you order enough from him and pay him using his stash (located behind the Hardware shop), you can call him to set up a face-to-face meeting and order his products in bulk.

You have to reach Loyal relationship status with Hoover. It took me around eight orders from him to get the message that I’ve been a reliable partner, and he can now set up a meeting in real life where we get to see him for the first time. He calls you in different places, and the Mayor’s House is the hardest one to reach as it isn’t marked on the map.

Mayor’s House location in Schedule 1

Go right from the Casino! Screenshot and Remix by Dot Esports Time to meet him face to face! Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Mayor’s House’s location in Schedule 1 by going straight past Taco Ticklers and taking the first left. Go straight until you spot the Casino, turn right, and go straight. You should cross the twin buildings on your way, and at the end of the road, you should find the Mayor’s House. Don’t knock on the house’s door. Instead, go toward the left of the building, and you should find Albert Hoover with his shop waiting for your order.

If you have the Barn or the Bungalow, ordering bulk items saves you multiple trips from collecting the dead drops scattered around the map, and you just pick up the items and drop them in your base to let your workers take them and do your production without ever running out of seeds. He’s only there at the Mayor’s House for six hours, so make sure to clear your inventory and meet him as quickly as possible.

Unlike the usual dead drops with Hoover, where you order on your phone, you can get as many seeds as you can carry in your inventory without any restrictions. Each inventory slot carries 10 of one kind of seed, and you can get anywhere from 40 to 50 seeds in just a single trip.

Once you complete the order, you pay him in cash on the spot, and complete the transaction immediately to get the goods. We avoid meeting him during curfew hours at night because the cops can catch you and take your seeds away, so meet him during normal day hours.

All Albert Hoover bulk supplier spawns in Schedule 1

Sneaky canals! Screenshot by Dot Esports Inside the construction site. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Besides the Mayor’s House, Hoover can also spawn in two other places in Schedule 1—but they’re fairly easy to find. The first is the Western Canal, which you can find easily after going straight toward the bridge from the Warehouse. Jump in the murky waters, and you should find him waiting inside the canal. The next place is inside the construction site, which you can find straight from the Sweatshop. This time, go inside the construction building on the corner of the city, and you will find Hoover waiting for you to sell his products.

If you do buy excess products you can’t carry, you can keep them in the delivery bay next to the shop and collect them the next time. After the first time you meet him, you can simply text him after a two-day cooldown to meet face to face again for your bulk order in a random spot to get your business growing.

Next up, you can read our guides on getting more Dealers and laundering money to increase the online balance in Schedule 1.

