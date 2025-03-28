How to launder money and increase your online balance in Schedule 1

In Schedule 1, you will always need more online balance to purchase new stuff, but you can only use the ATMs near you to transfer up to 10K cash into your online balance each week. This is a very slow and restrictive way of transferring funds, but you can change that.

Online balance is the only mode of payment that stores accept in Schedule 1, and it’s painful to get more to purchase essentials from the store. Owning businesses and whitewashing your cash through money laundering can be a solid way of getting more online balance. While it isn’t an instant process, it is faster than waiting for a week, as you cannot exceed your ATM transfer limit in the game.

How to purchase businesses and launder money to increase your online balance in Schedule 1

Come here to purchase buisness in the city. Screenshot by Dot Esports Choose the one you want! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To purchase businesses in Schedule 1, make your way to Ray’s Real Estate shop. You can easily find the shop by looking for the Courtroom, Town Hall, and turning to the opposite direction to find the shop in the corner. It’s near the Handy Hardware shop as well, if you’re familiar with that location. Once you reach the shop, step in and Ray will ask if you want to purchase businesses or properties to do your drug business.

Choose Business, and he’ll give you a list of four buildings: Laundromat, Post Office, Car Wash, and Taco Ticklers. The Laundromat costs $4,000, the Post Office $10,000, the Car Wash $20,000, and Taco Ticklers for a whopping $50,000. Ideally, you want to purchase the Laundromat before your online balance goes below its price, and then you can start your money laundering to get more money in your account.

While you can’t run these businesses, you can now open a door which is usually locked for other players if you own the business. Enter your business and find the backdoor, which has the “Restricted Access” and “Staff Only” written on it. You can now enter the room, it has a computer that you can interact with and start changing your cash to online balance.

If you own the buisness, of course you can enter. Screenshot by Dot Esports Turn your cash into online balance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Interact with the computer, and you can choose the amount of cash that you want to convert to your online balance without using the ATM. It takes around 24 hours to change your cash to online balance, and the amount goes up as you purchase more expensive businesses on the list. For example, the most expensive business is the Taco Ticklers, which allows you to change 8K cash directly into an online balance under 24 hours, which is a great deal.

However, if you start cash laundering with the Laundromat, you can only convert some of it to online balance, so you want to purchase more expensive businesses to get the most output. Moreover, you can also launder your money at multiple businesses that you own at the same time, which makes it worth gradually purchasing all of them once you have enough money in your bank account.

Don’t enter the restricted room once the cops are near you to hide inside it as the door doesn’t open. Next up, you can read our guides to using casino to earn money and getting seeds in Schedule 1.

