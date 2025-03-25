Want to be ‘the one who knocks?’ This crime sim is basically Breaking Bad the game

If you’ve ever dreamed of being “the one who knocks,” there’s a new game that might just scratch that criminal mastermind itch. Imagine starting with nothing—no cash, no product, no connections—just a fresh town and an empty pocket.

Your goal is to build an empire from the ground up, navigating the dangerous world of illicit substances, high-stakes deals, and intense law enforcement crackdowns. Sound familiar? Yeah, this is basically a Breaking Bad game in everything but name.

The crime sim, Schedule I, throws you into the grungy, west-coast city of Hyland Point, where your rise to power won’t come easy. Much like Walter White and Jesse Pinkman’s early struggles, you’ll start out handling everything yourself—scouting locations, sourcing ingredients, and hustling product to a growing client base. But as you expand, things get bigger, riskier, and more complex. Hiring dealers and purchasing new properties will be key to keeping your operation running smoothly, and if you’re feeling extra ambitious, you can set up an automated supply chain to maximize efficiency.

Released on March 25, Schedule I has a range of drugs, each with unique production processes. Whether you’re cooking up classics or experimenting with special recipes to create unique variants, the level of detail in crafting your product feels incredibly in-depth. It’s not just about selling—it’s about perfecting your craft. Just like Heisenberg’s signature blue crystal, your special blends could become the talk of the town.

We do not condone learning how to smug druggles. Image via TVGS

Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper crime sim without some serious threats to your operation. As your empire grows, so does the heat from law enforcement and rival cartels looking to shut you down—permanently. You’ll need to stay one step ahead, and that can mean bribing officials, strategically managing your business to avoid detection, or—when all else fails—handling things the old-fashioned way with fists, melee weapons, or firearms (what, no cool hat?). Let’s just say Hyland Point isn’t for the faint of heart.

If all of this sounds like your kind of chaos, but you’re not keen on going solo, the game also offers co-op multiplayer, letting you and your friends take over the underworld together. Team up like Walter and Jesse (hopefully with fewer betrayals), and climb the ranks as a duo—or an entire crew. Managing a growing empire is easier when you’ve got extra hands, after all.

For those craving a GTA-style experience but with a sharper focus on the “medicinal” side of the criminal world rather than high-speed chases, this indie crime sim is a perfect fit. Given how many drug deals have gone down in GTA games over the years, it’s a surprisingly on-brand alternative. Plus, at just $16.99 on Steam (currently 15 percent off), it’s a steal compared to the long wait for GTA 6.

So, if you’re eager to get your hands dirty in the world of underground business—without the risk of real-world consequences—this game might be your next big obsession. Just remember: no half-measures.

