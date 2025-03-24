Latest GTA 6 release theory actually has some substance thanks to return of games media giant

How to get Mega Tokens in Roblox The Hunt How to play The Demon’s Hand Black Ops 6 Zombies camo challenges list Fortnite season start and end dates
Image via Rockstar Games
Published: Mar 24, 2025 12:02 pm

There has been no shortage of copium-enduced Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer theories ever since the debut video dropped in December 2023, but the latest one is definitely intriguing.

Tomorrow, March 25, is the newest and latest conspiracy theory for the next look at GTA 6, which is still scheduled to drop this year, for a variety of reasons. And just like before with previous theories, the fanbase is taking it and running with it, in spite of several previous disappointments.

Picture showing the protagonists in GTA 6.
Hopefully we’ll have more than a handful of screenshots to choose from soon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For starters, a poster on the GTA 6 Reddit page has been cryptically posting about the date of March 25 for months. Any throwaway Reddit account is the furthest thing from a credible source, but couple that with the impending return of Game Informer, which is also teasing something for the same day, and we have some more meat on the bones of this theory.

Game Informer is one of several gaming publications to deal with unfortunate circumstances over the past few years, recently shutting down as a magazine and website this past August. But if the legendary outlet is to return, a GTA 6 exclusive reveal and release date announcement would be a tremendous way to do so, likely the biggest possible.

This theory holds water because Game Informer previously had the very first preview of Grand Theft Auto 5, way back in 2012, including a legendary magazine cover that featured the game’s three protagonists. Is Game Informer about to do it again? The gaming world sure hopes so.

With basically the whole industry waiting on GTA 6‘s official release date to decide when to release other games, when to schedule vacation, or for me, when to buy a whole bunch of coffee and energy drinks, it’s the single biggest and most-anticipated gaming announcement in recent memory, and potentially ever.

Let’s hope that this theory works out better than a recent Valentine’s Day one, or one from Christmastime concerned with numbers shown on security footage from the release trailer. The whole world is ready, Rockstar Games, but are you?

Either way, we’ll know more tomorrow.

