GTA 6 fans once again convinced that a new trailer is coming soon, for real this time

The Grand Theft Auto 6 community is in a tizzy over another trailer release theory, with this one centered around the frequent appearance of one specific number.

A quick perusal of the GTA 6 Reddit is, if nothing else, hilarious. The tinfoil hats are on in full force as the community attempts to put together clues for what’s being called the “27 Theory.” And the evidence gathered ranges from somewhat compelling to downright ridiculous.

Basically, fans seem to think that the number 27 is appearing everywhere, leading to a potential trailer dropping on this Friday, Dec. 27. According to some, the evidence is mounting, with examples like Florida (the real-life location of Vice City, GTA 6‘s setting), the GTA franchise being 27 years old, a car with the number 27 visible in a window 27 seconds into the first GTA 6 trailer, and many more.

This theory is just the latest in a long line from gamers who are desperate to see more of GTA 6, which is likely to become one of the biggest entertainment releases in history, if not the biggest, when it releases next year. The most recent theory had gamers convinced the trailer was going to drop on Dec. 20 all because of lunar cycles and images posted by Rockstar on social media.

Little has been said by Rockstar since GTA 6‘s first trailer launched over a year ago, teasing a 2025 release window. Now that 2025 is just over a week away, it does make sense for the company to close out the year with a massive bang and show some more of the game ahead of the new year.

Honestly, I hope the theorists are right. A bombastic GTA 6 trailer and release date to close out 2024 and hype up the entire industry for 2025 would be very welcome—if only because it would allow publishers of every other game to line up their own release dates as far away from GTA 6‘s.

