GTA Online players rally-call for one final emotional drive before GTA 6 release

GTA 6 is (supposedly) coming later this year, and GTA Online players are getting quite emotional. In a recent call for union, GTA Online players are planning to take a long drive on the night before the GTA 6 launch and send-off the 12-year-old title with grace.

A GTA-oriented X account, GTA 6 Unlimited, posted an invitation to all Online players, calling them to band together the night before the new title in the series comes out and drive along the edges of the GTA Online map. There is to be no fighting between players, but merely a community coming together to ride gracefully into the sunset alongside its beloved game with which they’ve spent over a decade. Some who have never played GTA Online are also considering getting the game just so they can witness this epic moment where a community known for its destructive behavior buries their respective hatchets before moving on to greener pastures.

GTA 5 first came out in 2013, with online dropping to Xbox 360 and PS3 some three weeks later. Image via Rockstar

GTA 6, the next mainline entry into one of the longest-standing and most profitable franchises in entertainment history, is supposed to go live for current-gen consoles in the fall of this year. Take-Two feels confident that it will deliver the title within this release window, though Rockstar’s previous titles have seen delays, some of them quite significant. Whenever it does drop, it’s bound to be the best-selling game of all time, and has the potential to top even GTA 5. The last entry in the series sold over 180 million copies by 2023 and tacked on another 30 million to that number by this year, cementing its place as one of the biggest games ever. GTA 6 is also likely to carry its own GTA Online component, with players migrating from the game’s state of San Andreas to the east coast state of Leonidas, modeled after Florida.

The sun, therefore, never sets on Grand Theft Auto. Once they send the old one off, the community can likely hop right into the next one, continuing the legacy they built during the long tenure of GTA Online.

