GTA 5 Enhanced sets unwanted Steam record, issuing Rockstar a GTA 6 warning

Rockstar’s recently release of GTA 5 Enhanced on Steam hasn’t landed quite the way they would have hoped, with fans frustrated at key problems that have emerged since the big move.

GTA 5 Enhanced was released on Steam on March 4, finally bringing the PC version of the game in line with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the title, including the latest vehicles, animal encounters, and the ability to purchase the GTA+ Membership. Given GTA 5 Enhanced is a free upgrade to the title on Steam, offering the ability to migrate both story and online progress, you’d think Rockstar wouldn’t be able to fumble the bag but, somehow, they’ve done exactly that.

Image via Rockstar

As spotted by IGN, GTA 5 Enhanced currently has the worst user-reviewed rating of the franchise on Steam with only 54 percent of players providing a positive review—with a big issue being the migration of existing accounts to the enhanced version.

Players have faced error messages informing players their account “is not eligible for migration at this time,” while others stated it was “an objective downgrade” from the old version, which has now been unlisted by Steam at the request of Rockstar. It appears the migration issue is not just a bug either, as some players reported their accounts were not able to be transferred and Rockstar support has not been able to help, meaning they will need to restart their progress if they want to play the Enhanced version.

It’s a big year for Rockstar with the eagerly-anticipated release of GTA 6 looming, but the issues with the enhanced title of GTA 5, which has already taken a frankly ridiculous length of time to come to PC, shows there is still the potential for struggles.

I’m old enough to remember GTA Online’s initial launch period that was plagued by issues, leaving players having to do the introductory race time and time again, while getting into a lobby with friends was about as impossible as carving a snowman out of a grain of rice.

Expectations are at ridiculous heights for GTA 6 and the bar has been set very high from GTA 5’s prolonged success, but it’s easy to forget that it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the title—and there will already be a large section of unhappy fans upon release.

GTA 6, like it’s predecessor and other Rockstar titles, will not be releasing immediately on PC, extending the wait for non-console players to get access to the title, and you can bet your bottom dollar that there will be uproar if there is any issues like there has been with the Enhanced launch.

