The GTA V Enhanced version brings many positive changes for PC players. Unfortunately, many have reported facing errors in the process of transferring their existing online profile to the new Enhanced version. Here’s how to fix the ‘not eligible for migration at this time’ alert in GTA V Enhanced.

What is the Games account is not eligible for migration at this time alert in GTA Online

Some players who try to migrate their accounts receive an alert that states “The GTA Online profile associated with this Rockstar Games account is not eligible for migration at this time.” This account migration error can occur for several reasons, with a few primary suspects.

The switch to GTA V Enhanced can be difficult for some. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to fix Games account is not eligible for migration at this time in GTA Online

Fortunately, there are some fixes that you can try out to handle the account not eligible for migration error in GTA V Enhanced.

No need to fear we can fix it. Image via Rockstar Games

Wait it out

If you are experiencing this error due to high server traffic, the best thing you can do to fix it is simply wait for a few minutes, hours, or even days. Eventually, enough players will either have successfully migrated their profiles or have given up on migrating, enabling you to migrate your profile without getting the error.

Restart your game

Similarly, restarting your game before attempting to migrate again may let the server let you migrate your profile. Ensure your connection is stable when you restart your game, as an unstable connection can also cause this error.

Check your purchase of the Enhanced version

Owners of the Legacy version will automatically receive the Enhanced version, but it is still possible that the purchase did not activate on its own, which causes the same error while migrating profiles. So, make sure to verify your purchase of the Enhanced version before attempting to migrate your profile.

Progress further in the game

It is currently unknown exactly which milestone you need to reach before being able to migrate your profile, so you’ll want to keep playing for a bit, then attempt to migrate, and rinse and repeat. Of course, if you’re confident in the amount of progress you’ve made in GTA Online, this fix isn’t for you.

Create a new account

This technically isn’t a fix to the error itself, but in case you’ve been banned/soft-banned by Rockstar, starting a new account with a new profile is the only way for you to keep enjoying GTA V. To check whether your account has been banned, search through your email inbox for a notification from Rockstar informing you of your ban.

That's all you need to know about what causes the "account is not eligible for migration at this time" alert in GTA V Enhanced and how to fix it.

