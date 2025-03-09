The GTA V Enhanced version brings many positive changes for PC players. Unfortunately, many have reported facing errors in the process of transferring their existing online profile to the new Enhanced version. Here’s how to fix the ‘not eligible for migration at this time’ alert in GTA V Enhanced.
What is the Games account is not eligible for migration at this time alert in GTA Online
Some players who try to migrate their accounts receive an alert that states “The GTA Online profile associated with this Rockstar Games account is not eligible for migration at this time.” This account migration error can occur for several reasons, with a few primary suspects.
- Server traffic: The cause of the error at this time is the abnormal amount of traffic that the release of GTA V Enhanced has generated for Rockstar Games, putting their servers under strain.
- Migrating to or from console: The Enhanced version upgrade is only available to players on PC, making it impossible to migrate your online account to or from any of your PlayStation or Xbox consoles.
- You do not own both game versions: To migrate your online profile, you need to own both the Legacy version of GTA V as well as the Enhanced version.
- Insufficient progress: According to Rockstar’s official troubleshooting page, insufficient progress in GTA Online may prevent you from migrating your account.
- Migrating banned or soft-banned account: If Rockstar has ever tracked your account to have hacked/duplicated money or even received such resources, you might have been blacklisted from the account migration system.
How to fix Games account is not eligible for migration at this time in GTA Online
Fortunately, there are some fixes that you can try out to handle the account not eligible for migration error in GTA V Enhanced.
Wait it out
If you are experiencing this error due to high server traffic, the best thing you can do to fix it is simply wait for a few minutes, hours, or even days. Eventually, enough players will either have successfully migrated their profiles or have given up on migrating, enabling you to migrate your profile without getting the error.
Restart your game
Similarly, restarting your game before attempting to migrate again may let the server let you migrate your profile. Ensure your connection is stable when you restart your game, as an unstable connection can also cause this error.
Check your purchase of the Enhanced version
Owners of the Legacy version will automatically receive the Enhanced version, but it is still possible that the purchase did not activate on its own, which causes the same error while migrating profiles. So, make sure to verify your purchase of the Enhanced version before attempting to migrate your profile.
Progress further in the game
It is currently unknown exactly which milestone you need to reach before being able to migrate your profile, so you’ll want to keep playing for a bit, then attempt to migrate, and rinse and repeat. Of course, if you’re confident in the amount of progress you’ve made in GTA Online, this fix isn’t for you.
Create a new account
This technically isn’t a fix to the error itself, but in case you’ve been banned/soft-banned by Rockstar, starting a new account with a new profile is the only way for you to keep enjoying GTA V. To check whether your account has been banned, search through your email inbox for a notification from Rockstar informing you of your ban.
That’s all you need to know about what causes the “account is not eligible for migration at this time” alert in GTA V Enhanced and how to fix it. For more on GTA Online, check out our guides on the best Contact Missions and how to unlock Benny’s in the game. And is GTA 6 going to be priced at $100? One expert thinks it could happen.
Published: Mar 9, 2025 07:59 am