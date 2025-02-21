In GTA Online you can unlock hundreds of different shops and areas, each offering different gameplay opportunities. One of these shops is Benny’s Original Motorworks, which sells special lowrider cars that can only be purchased from the shop directly.

Unfortunately for players, this shop is not immediately unlocked when you log into GTA Online. If you want to buy a car from Benny’s and can’t find it on your map, follow the steps below.

Where to find Benny’s Original Motorworks

Benny’s is located centrally in Los Santos, and has a unique yellow and black mechanic icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you’ve previously unlocked Benny’s but can’t seem to find it on your map, you’ll find it in the south-central portion of Los Santos. More specifically, drive to the south of Maze Bank Tower, and you’ll find the garage on your right.

If this is your first time visiting Benny’s, the typical mechanic icon will be replaced by a yellow L on the map, which can lead you right to the lowrider auto shop. If you happen to see two yellow L’s on your map at the same time, travel to the one that is closer to the shop’s physical location, which is located closer to the downtown area of Los Santos.

How to unlock Benny’s in GTA Online

You’ll only find lowrider cars at Benny’s. Image via Rockstar Games.

If you want to unlock Benny’s you’ll have to drive to the location of the auto shop. From there, walk up to the garage door and stand on the yellow circle. This will activate a lengthy cutscene with Lamar, where he’ll explain some details about the shop and his plan to start a turf war between two rival gangs.

After this cutscene, you’ll be automatically matched with three other players into a gig for Lamar called Community Outreach. When the mission starts, the players will be split into a purple and a yellow team, meant to represent the signature colors of both gangs.

Players pretending to be the Vagos, or the yellow team, will have to travel around and kill NPC members of the Ballas gang. Alternatively, players acting like the Ballas, or the purple team, will also drive around and kill NPC members of the Vagos gang instead. The mission culminates in a standoff between both gangs, where you’ll have to kill everyone involved. Once you lose your pursuers and return to Benny’s the mission concludes, and you’ll receive some rewards.

Most importantly, you can back out of this mission before it begins and still access Benny’s Motorworks. If you don’t want to spend time doing this lengthy mission for Lamar, just sitting through his cutscene is enough. Once you load into the lobby, swiftly leave and you’ll be able to purchase anything you want from Benny’s.

