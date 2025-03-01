After nearly 12 years of Grand Theft Auto 5, GTA Online has received loads of new content to keep players engaged and buying Shark Cards and new properties. While some of these missions were the long-awaited heists, plenty of missions on the map don’t require quite as much setup.

Here are the best Contact missions in GTA Online.

Gerald’s Last Play

It’s an unassuming location, given the things that go on here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gerald is one of the oldest contacts in GTA Online, with his missions being some of the original intro to the game. Now, he’s an oft-forgotten contact whose missions are unfortunately as unmemorable as the character itself. You’ll be tasked with helping Gerald’s drug-dealing endeavors in various ways, like collecting action figures filled with drugs and driving them back to his apartment.

Gerald’s Last Play missions can not be completed as a solo player, with the game putting you directly into a lobby of whatever is the “active” mission. This may be for the best as sometimes you have to drive around the map or search wide areas, so it would take quite some time to take these on solo. Gerald’s missions are simple, and they pay accordingly, only netting about $25,000 per job, depending on the difficulty.

Premium Deluxe Repo Work

Ah, the ol’ stomping grounds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Did you forget about your good friend Simeon? No? Good, because if you wanted to play Franklin’s first campaign mission in GTA Online over and over again, then Simeon is your guy. Go to Premium Deluxe Motorsports and head into his office to start some repossession jobs. The compensation isn’t great, only about $30,000 for completing each mission, but for the amount of time you’re spending driving back and forth and losing the cops, you could be playing a different mission for way better money.

Unfortunately, these missions can’t be played with just one person, as when you head into his office to start, the game loads you directly into a lobby hosted by someone else. This is definitely by design, though, as there are multiple cars to repossess and drive across the map, which would take a single player quite a while.

Madrazo’s Dispatch Services

Not a bad spot to instruct crime from. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dispatch Services are interesting because while they can be done with one person, they’re not optimized to be. It’s a nice change from the rest of the contact missions because you’re not being inundated with phone calls you won’t even remember; this time, it’s text messages from Martin Madrazo. The missions are based around him needing some work done, and you being the guy to get it done.

These missions are generally focused on “dispatching” targets, but where they are and what they’re doing varies from mission to mission. One mission might have you kill five targets around the city, while others will have you kill one in an armored plane about to take off. The variety is nice, and the payout is around $50,000, so it’s not a bad way to pad your income in a pinch.

San Andreas Mercenaries

It’s nothing glamorous, but it sure can be lucrative. Screenshot via Dot Esports

If you’ve got problems with Merryweather, then Charlie Reed is the guy you want to talk to. He’s arranged Project Overthrow, where his gang of mercenaries known as the Los Santos Angels (get it? Charlie’s Angels?) go on the offensive against Merryweather Security. Unfortunately, you will need to drop $3.45 million on an Avenger, but once you’ve got one, you’ll be all set to start from the Operations Terminal inside.

The San Andreas Mercenaries missions can be played with only one player, meaning you don’t have to rely on anyone else to get the job done if you don’t want to. The six missions will earn you about $100,000 in total, with the payouts being spread out between each mission. It’s like a small-scale heist, and it’s certainly worth the time if you’ve already got an Avenger hanging around.

Operation Paper Trail

So much corruption, so little time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Operation Paper Trail lets you contact Agent ULP to perform some marginally legitimate work for the IAA. You’ll be working against the FIB to try and get information, counterintelligence, and plenty more espionage. What’s more, you can run these missions solo. They’re fairly linear and not so challenging that you’ll feel like you need a team at your back.

These missions will pay around $45,000 per job, and there are six of them in total. That’s pretty worthwhile because they can be finished in about 15-20 minutes each, so for only a couple of hours’ work, you can make off with a hefty paycheck. If you’re trying to make some quick cash while also undermining the government from within itself, Agent ULP is the guy you need to call.

Lowriders

This man absolutely loves to yap. Screenshot via Dot Esports

If you love listening to Lamar talk endlessly, the Lowrider contact missions are exactly what you’re looking for. After all, where else will you hear Lamar call himself a “beefetarian?” These missions will send you directly into the middle of a gang war between the Ballas and Vagos, which you’re orchestrating from the inside.

While these missions are a good deal of fun, they have to be played in a group due to the nature of the jobs. On top of that, all of the cutscenes feature Lamar talking to a group of people, so they wouldn’t make much sense if he were only talking to one person. It’s nice to ride around in a lowrider, but relying on three other people to get a job done can get a bit tedious when you’re just looking for a payday. For around $40,000 each, though, there are worse missions to grind.

A Superyacht Life

It certainly earns the word “super” in the name. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Superyacht Life missions are some of the most lucrative ones you can do, but that’s also because they’re the most expensive ones to access. You’ll need to purchase a Galaxy Super Yacht from the DockTease website (which starts at $6 million), putting you in contact with the Captain, Brendan Darcy. You can access the missions from the boat or by calling Brendan and requesting a job from there.

There are six missions in total, all paying out about $25,000 each, so it’s not a bad bit of change if you’re looking to run some missions quickly. You can play them solo or with up to four people, so they’re not exceptionally difficult as long as you’re not running into gunfire willy-nilly. The theme of the missions is essentially rich people doing rich people things, such as gathering underwater cargo, helping out some clients with “personal matters,” and retrieving valuable property that’s been stolen. You know, nothing “normal” people wouldn’t do.

The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid

Now, that’s a lot of reconstituted meat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid is the closest thing out of all the contact missions to being a regular heist. All you have to do to start is go to Vincent on the map, where you’ll be introduced to the raid in a scene where Vincent walks you through the criminal conspiracy in Los Santos. The police and drug dealers are working hand-in-hand to funnel drugs into the city, and they’re dealing them in broad daylight. Imagine that!

You’ll then go through a series of setup missions where you choose getaway vehicles, weapons, and gear for the raid, with a good deal of variety. For selecting this equipment, you’ll be given a choice of three different groups you can hit to steal it from, but there’s plenty of flexibility here. You can hit just one of the groups and settle for that gear, or you can hit all three and choose exactly which ones will be most beneficial.

Overall, the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid comes out to be the best of the contact missions in GTA Online. It pays over $500,000 for around an hour of work and can be done easily with one person. There’s plenty of variety for a free mission, and it’s a great way to earn money quickly without a business. Even though there are plenty of missions to choose from in the game, you just can’t go wrong with a little Cluckin’ Bell.

