XQc doesn’t have an issue with $100 GTA 6—and thinks you’re spending more on skins in other games anyway

Following a report claiming that GTA 6 could cost upwards of $100, popular streamer xQc thinks that fans should respect the alleged price tag and pay up.

Recommended Videos

The news was shared by Michael Pachter, an industry insider who released his speculation based on industry trends and with no official information from Rockstar Games. Following news of this alleged price tag, netizens are debating whether or not the game warrants such an expensive price tag. One of the many users sharing their opinions online is xQc, and he has some strong words for gamers everywhere.

Would you pay the price for GTA 6? Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Gamers will buy 5 early access, half-baked $140 games and sprinkle $300 worth of skins in a year,” the streamer stated in response to a meme on X (formerly Twitter) about GTA 6’s possible price tag. While his statements may not apply to everyone, many gamers have been subjected to predatory microtransactions that rack up some serious bills. This has shifted how the video game industry prices and values different games and could have a serious effect on the price tag of GTA 6.

XQc continued by mentioning the years of effort Rockstar has put into GTA 6: “When a AAA company goes all out and takes their time to make the most anticipated polished product we know they can make, suddenly $100 is too much?” Currently, Rockstar does have a reputation as a developer who puts out some of the most polished and quality-controlled games of all time.

This means that gamers will likely have a fully complete product once the title releases, although this sentiment towards Rockstar could always change. With the sheer amount of time, energy, and money it required to make GTA 6, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Rockstar increased the price of a finished and polished game to make back their staggering production costs.

Following xQc’s X post, many netizens are divided over his opinions. One user stated the obvious by mentioning how much money xQc has to spend on video games. “I don’t think you can really have an opinion on this when you’re a multi-millionaire,” the user said with many agreeing. While some individuals may be able to justify and afford the price increase, younger gamers or lower-income individuals don’t have the same financial freedom that xQc possess. After all, this is the same streamer who purchased a McClaren when he reportedly didn’t know how to drive a car or own a driver’s license.

It costs some serious money to look this good. Image via Rockstar Games.

Others are scared that Rockstar could set a trend within the video game industry. “This opens doors for other developers to make their games $100 too,” one person commented under xQc’s post.

Video games are already seeing price increases to keep up with inflation, and many gamers are worried that their favorite hobby will become too expensive for everyone. Luckily, not every gaming company has the same level of prestige as Rockstar, so few developers have the track record and demand that warrants such a steep price increase.

It’s currently unclear how many microtransactions will be available within GTA 6. While the single-player mode likely won’t require any extra purchases, you can currently spend real-world money to earn currency within GTA 5’s online multiplayer. Will gamers spend upwards of $100 and still purchase micro-transactions in GTA 6’s multiplayer mode if this price increase turns out to be a reality?

Until more information about the actual pricing of the game is released, we can only speculate about what Rockstar is currently cooking. Until then, we’ll keep you updated about any news surrounding GTA 6.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy