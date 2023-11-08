How many copies of GTA 5 sold? Total GTA 5 Sales Numbers, Explained

The announcement of an impending reveal trailer for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 has sent the gaming world into a frenzy, and it’s likely got the folks at Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive anticipating a big payday.

It’s been 10 years since GTA 5 released, and the game is regarded as one of the most successful and acclaimed games of all time. Fans and critics praised its single-player story for it unique trio of protagonists, dialogue, and gameplay, while GTA Online has provided a steady stream of additional content since its release.

Anyone who’s kept even the slightest eye on gaming in general knows that GTA 5 is one of the best-selling games of all-time. But how many copies exactly has it sold, and where does it rank all-time?

How many copies has GTA 5 sold?

Money to burn. Image via Rockstar Games

GTA 5 has sold over 185 million copies since its release, according to a Take-Two earnings call from August 2023, including five million new sales during the company’s Q1 during 2023.

All-time, GTA 5 ranks second in total sales, but is still significantly behind the number one ranked Minecraft, which surpassed the 300 million units sold mark in October 2023, just prior to the game’s 15th anniversary. In addition to a longer shelf life than GTA 5, Minecraft has also benefited from mobile versions on the App Store and Play Store.

Monetarily, the game is one of the most successful of all time. According to Statista in 2013, GTA 5 at the time was the fastest game or movie to reach $1 billion in revenue, needing only three days to do so. Games like Call of Duty Black Ops 2 and the original MW3, and movies like Avatar and The Avengers reportedly needed two to three weeks to reach that figure.

In its lifetime, GTA 5 has made more than $8 billion in revenue between game sales and microtransactions, as of the end of the 2023 Take-Two fiscal year.