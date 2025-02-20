A long-awaited GTA update is coming in March, but it’s probably not the one most players want

Mark your calendars, Grand Theft Auto fans. A new announcement from Rockstar Games today confirmed that a long-awaited update is coming for March 4.

That’s right. It’s finally happening. The PC version of GTA Online will be getting all of the upgrades previously only available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. And the best part is, the update is absolutely free for all players, Rockstar revealed.

What? Were you hoping for something else?

Supe it up. Image via Rockstar Games

Yes, unfortunately there’s still no news on GTA 6’s new trailer or even a release date update, but Rockstar Games is pulling out all of the last tricks it has for GTA 5‘s GTA Online in order to likely ramp up towards the inevitable grand reveal.

GTA 5 first launched in 2013, and it’s been updated and re-released on several platforms multiple times. And it feels like this is really the last leg of whatever Rockstar has cooking for the years-old title as it transitions to fully supporting GTA 6 when it drops, supposedly still some time in Fall 2025.

For current GTA Online players on PC, though, the free updates are actually pretty nice. The March 4 update adds new vehicles and upgrades at Hao’s Special Works, ambient animals in southern San Andreas, the arrival of the GTA + Membership, career progress, a new landing page, and a $4 million bonus for new players.

There’s also ray tracing, support for AMD FSR1 and FSR3, and NVIDIA DLSS 3, faster loading times when using an SSD, enhanced support for higher graphic resolutions, DualSense controller support, and enhanced audio with Dolby Atmos support. For those who can’t support the game’s new PC specs, the old version will still exist, and this means FiveM support will continue “uninterrupted.”

New specs for the new update. Screenshot by Dot Esports

And in all seriousness, we are likely approaching official GTA 6 news with each passing day. It’s looking more and more like the game will launch this October or November, so save up those paid time off days for whenever it’s actually confirmed.

