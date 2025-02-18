GTA 6 has the best news yet after Rockstar meeting with Roblox and Fortnite creators

The gaming world is impatiently awaiting more news about Grand Theft Auto 6, perhaps the biggest release in a decade. While the silent stint continues, there is a snippet of information to raise excitement levels.

According to reports, GTA 6 developer Rockstar has met with top Roblox and Fortnite creators regarding custom game experiences in the upcoming title—which would be a massive leap forward from user-generated content in GTA 5.

A report from Digiday says the discussions have been “relatively open-ended,” and there’s plenty up in the air, including whether there would be any sort of revenue share. But the prospect of custom game experiences in GTA 6 is extremely exciting.

We’re awaiting more news. Image via Rockstar

One of the reasons GTA 5 is still going strong to this day has been user-generated content, providing new race experiences, deathmatches, and stunt circuits for players to enjoy, but the content has been somewhat limited.

Modders have taken things up a gear, with role-playing servers proving to be popular, but those on consoles miss out, and it can be complicated to access. If that was erased in GTA 6, it would be a game-changer.

Rockstar has already taken positive steps after the acquisition of CFX.RE in 2023, a group behind popular mods in both GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, which indicated the direction GTA 6 may be heading—with endless possibilities.

Imagine an easily accessible role-playing sever available on consoles or a prop hunt mode where you hide as animals you turn into after consuming Peyote plants. The possibilities are truly endless and would make a big jump forward from GTA 5.

Such a move is surely necessary considering the hours upon hours players have poured into GTA 5 over the past decade, particularly in GTA Online, with it still not being exactly clear how the move will process and whether we’ll all need to start from scratch.

GTA Online may still remain live within GTA 5, considering everything that has been added to the mode, and custom game experiences in GTA 6 would make the transition more appealing to those who prefer online play over the single-player story.

In the modern gaming landscape, having these features can help cement a game’s popularity for the long-term, as shown by Roblox and Fortnite, though, admittedly, GTA 6 probably doesn’t need such a boost considering just how big of a release it will be.

Hopefully, this is just the start of a flurry of GTA 6 news on the horizon, and I pray we see a release date cemented in soon, as it’s already been far too long of a wait.

