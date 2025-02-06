Forgot password
GTA 6's main characters, wearing banadanas over their nose and mouth, in the doorway of a store holding pistols.
Image via Rockstar Games
Category:
GTA

GTA 6 release still on course for Fall 2025, while Take-Two CEO admits ‘there’s always risk of slippage’

The Fall 2025 launch window for GTA 6 seems pretty much set.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|

Published: Feb 6, 2025 05:22 pm

Arguably the biggest release of 2025, and perhaps the decade, is still on course, though its publisher’s chief executive does admit a “risk of slippage” is always possible. Nevertheless, GTA 6 is bound for Fall this year, and the executive still “feels good” about that release window.

As first reported by IGN, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games, reported its financial earnings for the final quarter of 2024 and listed the immensely anticipated title for Fall 2025, potentially setting the release window in stone. However, as always, delays are still possible. Take-Two chief executive Strauss Zelnick said in an interview with IGN that the publisher “feels good” about the Fall 2025 launch window, though he did admit that changes can be made and that a “risk of slippage” remains at all times.

There is a shot of a beautiful woman in a bikini on a rooftop pool party in GTA 6.
GTA 6 will probably be the biggest game release in history. Image via Rockstar Games

Zelnick went on to say that saying things definitively, in the context of release dates, can jinx the whole thing. “I think as soon as you say words like absolutely, you jinx things,” he said. He also did not wish to provide further details on GTA 6‘s development, saying that he acknowledges the excitement and anticipation but that “Rockstar seeks perfection,” and that he “Never claim[s] success before it occurs.”

GTA 6, the next installment in the long-running franchise, is likely going to be the biggest video game in history. Its predecessor has sold north of 185 million copies thus far, raking in billions of dollars through sheer sales and, of course, extensive GTA Online monetization which is bound to continue with GTA 6. The upcoming title, then, seems to be all but confirmed for Fall 2025—though don’t hold your breath, as Rockstar is known to delay its titles for even a year in the pursuit of the “perfection” Zelnick mentioned.

And, yes, don’t get your hopes up for a PC release any time soon, as Rockstar listed the game only for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, with a PC port nowhere in sight. This is in line with Rockstar’s longstanding approach to releases, with a PC version usually arriving about a year or two after the initial launch.

Author
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.