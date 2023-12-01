The rumors about Grand Theft Auto 6 are only growing, and we’re finally going to hear some official news after the trailer goes live in December. One of the questions fans are asking is whether or not GTA 6 will be available on PC.

Rockstar Games had a certain way of doing things back when it was developing GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 in the past decade, so to have a better understanding of what’s happening with GTA 6 in the future, our best bet is checking what Rockstar did in the past.

Will GTA 6 be on PC?

Everybody wants to know when they’ll get to play GTA 6. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We have enough reason to believe that GTA 6 will most likely be on PC, but perhaps not at the global launch. Though it might be disappointing having to wait for GTA 6 longer than you already did if you’re a PC gamer, this process ensures the PC port is well-optimized and players avoid nasty performance bugs.

Historically, Rockstar doesn’t release its games for PC and console simultaneously. The developer, for example, first released GTA 5 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013 and only released a PC version in April 2015—after the game had already been ported to PS4 and Xbox One. Years later, Rockstar used the same strategy for Red Dead Redemption 2 when the game first came to PS4 and Xbox One in October 2018, and only arrived for PC in November 2019.

But, all that we can do thus far is speculate on how Rockstar will handle GTA 6‘s release, as there’s barely any official information available as of this article’s writing. We’ll know a lot more when the first trailer of GTA 6 releases on Dec. 5, as Rockstar will certainly share more details and possibly the launch date.