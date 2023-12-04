The GTA 6 trailer leaked early so Rockstar just said f*** it and made it official

Less than 24 hours before its scheduled release, the trailer and general release date for perhaps the most anticipated game ever in Grand Theft Auto 6 leaked early, with an ugly Bitcoin watermark blocking the screen. After taking down the leak, Rockstar decided to release it themselves.

The trailer, which first appeared on the aptly named and now suspended Twitter account @Gta6trailerleak, confirmed the game will be released in the year 2025. A specific date was not given, meaning we still don’t know exactly when gamers will be able to get their hands on GTA 6.

The trailer also confirms a return to the iconic Vice City via several direct and indirect mentions, for the first time since Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories over 15 years ago. Also seemingly confirmed are the protagonist duo of Jason and Lucia, with the latter being released from prison likely at the start of the game. The scenes with the two confirmed reports of a “Bonnie and Clyde”-style duo’s story. Lucia will have the distinction of being the first-ever female GTA protagonist.

Throughout the trailer are shots of scenes around Vice City, which is inspired by the real-life city of Miami: beaches, boats, drag races, and vibrant nightlife. The trailers also showed shots of the more rural setting with swamps and alligators. Fictional social media platforms that parody apps like Instagram and TikTok show off the different city scenes.

The leaked trailer remained up for almost an entire hour, reaching over 1.1 million views before both the trailer and the leaker account were taken down. Just minutes after the leaked trailer was taken down, Rockstar put out an official statement: “Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube,” with a link to the most anticipated trailer in perhaps all of gaming history.