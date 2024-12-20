GTA 6 fans think they’ve cracked the code and uncovered the next big reveal

Grand Theft Auto 6 fans are clamoring for more news about Rockstar’s highly-anticipated title and some believe they’ve uncovered when we’ll finally get the next big reveal.

Tentatively announced for a 2025 release, GTA 6 fans have had to endure radio silence from Rockstar ever since the first trailer launched over a year ago—but some believe that there isn’t too much longer to wait.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), GTA 6 Countdown shared the return of the moon fan theory, which speculates that the next trailer for the title, which may announce a more exact release date, is on the horizon.

GTA 6 Moon Theory has returned:

– First moon theory that revealed Trailer 1’s announcement date came true after 3 moon cycles

– It has only been 1 moon cycle since the second moon theory

– Next waning gibbous matching the one in the image occurs on December 20th (tomorrow) pic.twitter.com/RRIriZ2gpz — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) December 19, 2024

The moon theory, a recurring theme at this point, suggests that the announcement date of the first GTA 6 trailer happened after three moon cycles—counting from the appearance of the first moon theory. They note that there has only been one full moon cycle since the second moon theory occurred.

The next waning gibbous set is today, Dec. 20, which would be the second of the moon cycles. Then, the countdown is on until Jan. 19, 2025, for the next waning gibbous to complete the trio of moon cycles—which is when the theory suggests the next GTA 6 trailer will land.

Of course, this is all merely speculation and we’ve already seen plenty of theories regarding the reveal of more news come and go, with social media providing the perfect platform for those in tinfoil hats to share their thoughts and theories.

It is remarkable to see the depths that fans will go to in attempts to predict when Rockstar’s radio silence on GTA 6 will end and I’m sure the developers will be chuckling to themselves regarding all the theories that are floating about.

I can safely share my own prediction about GTA 6 though and I’m pretty confident I’ll be spot on; GTA 6 will release in 2025, unless it’s delayed until 2026. In which case, fans will have to wait even longer and I predict that any delay will lead to frustrations.

Just call me Nostradamus.

