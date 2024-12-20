Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Lucia in GTA 6 Trailer.
Image via Rockstar Games.
Category:
GTA

GTA 6 fans think they’ve cracked the code and uncovered the next big reveal

Dancing in the moonlight.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Dec 20, 2024 05:53 am

Grand Theft Auto 6 fans are clamoring for more news about Rockstar’s highly-anticipated title and some believe they’ve uncovered when we’ll finally get the next big reveal.

Recommended Videos

Tentatively announced for a 2025 release, GTA 6 fans have had to endure radio silence from Rockstar ever since the first trailer launched over a year ago—but some believe that there isn’t too much longer to wait.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), GTA 6 Countdown shared the return of the moon fan theory, which speculates that the next trailer for the title, which may announce a more exact release date, is on the horizon.

The moon theory, a recurring theme at this point, suggests that the announcement date of the first GTA 6 trailer happened after three moon cycles—counting from the appearance of the first moon theory. They note that there has only been one full moon cycle since the second moon theory occurred.

The next waning gibbous set is today, Dec. 20, which would be the second of the moon cycles. Then, the countdown is on until Jan. 19, 2025, for the next waning gibbous to complete the trio of moon cycles—which is when the theory suggests the next GTA 6 trailer will land.

Of course, this is all merely speculation and we’ve already seen plenty of theories regarding the reveal of more news come and go, with social media providing the perfect platform for those in tinfoil hats to share their thoughts and theories.

It is remarkable to see the depths that fans will go to in attempts to predict when Rockstar’s radio silence on GTA 6 will end and I’m sure the developers will be chuckling to themselves regarding all the theories that are floating about.

I can safely share my own prediction about GTA 6 though and I’m pretty confident I’ll be spot on; GTA 6 will release in 2025, unless it’s delayed until 2026. In which case, fans will have to wait even longer and I predict that any delay will lead to frustrations.

Just call me Nostradamus.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv