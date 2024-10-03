GTA 6 release date window, trailer, and latest news

It’s been over a decade since the Grand Theft Auto franchise received a new entry, but the wait is almost over as we edge closer and closer to the release of GTA 6. If you can’t contain your appetite, we’ve got all the details you need in our guide.

Recommended Videos

GTA 6 may well be the most anticipated game of all time and has been a long time coming, with GTA 5 holding strong for over 11 years and being the second-best-selling game of all time behind only Minecraft.

If you want all the biggest GTA 6 news and updates in one place, we’ve got you covered.

When will GTA 6 be released?

GTA 6 is still a ways off, with the first trailer released by Rockstar providing a Fall 2025 release window for the game. The likes of GTA V, GTA: San Andreas, and GTA: Vice City were all released in September or October, so we expect it to be one of those two months.

Rumors have emerged in recent months stating that GTA 6 will be delayed until 2026, though there has been no evidence to suggest this is correct. Unless we hear otherwise direct from Rockstar themselves, don’t expect the release window to have shifted.

Of course, game development often has many bumps in the road, so there is no certainty that GTA 6 will meet the release window issued by Rockstar. Until we hear otherwise though, expect GTA 6 in September or October 2025.

GTA 6 trailer

GTA 6’s first trailer was released in December 2023 and was initially planned to coincide with Rockstar’s 30th birthday. However, the trailer leaked online less than 24 hours before the planned reveal date, so Rockstar moved up the release instead.

The trailer was an instant hit, breaking Mr. Beast’s 24-hour YouTube record comfortably and leading to a surge in streams for Tom Petty’s “Love is a Long Road,” which featured in the background.

It’s been radio silence in the months since while fans eagerly await more details on GTA 6, with some making predictions. After the pizza delivery update released in July 2024, fans noticed the license plate read “OCT 4″—resulting in many predicting this is when we’ll hear more news and potentially see a second trailer.

Everything we know about GTA 6 so far

The biggest news concerning GTA 6 is confirmation that the game will take place in Vice City, Rockstar’s fictional version of Miami, though the game will be larger than GTA: Vice City and will include aspects of the larger area of Leonida (aka Florida).

With the larger map, we’re expecting to see Rockstar’s version of the Everglades after the first trailer included a hovercraft traveling over swampy water. We could also see the Florida Keys, a string of tropical islands, which may be where the most expensive houses in GTA Online are based.

We also know there will be two protagonists in GTA 6, which includes Lucia. It seems Lucia and the male lead, whose name is yet to be confirmed, will have a Bonnie and Clyde-like relationship, with teasers from the story indicating they could encounter tests to the trust they have with each other.

As for platforms, GTA 6 is only confirmed for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. No PC version has been announced, which isn’t too surprising as Rockstar games usually take a while longer to release on PC, and there’s no indication of whether a release will happen on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

In terms of gameplay, we can expect everything we’ve come to know and love from the GTA franchise, including the five-star Wanted system and the traditional Rockstar weapon wheel, though we may see some new concepts as well.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy