GTA 6 trailer smashes Mr. Beast’s 24-hour YouTube record

The trailer for the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 4 has smashed Mr. Beast’s record for the most YouTube views on a non-music video in 24 hours.

Rockstar’s sudden drop of the trailer on Dec. 4 came after it leaked online, leading the developer to swiftly release the official version, and has been raking in the views at a staggering speed to dethrone Mr. Beast from his summit.

Hype levels are rising. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Rockstar Games

The GTA 6 trailer has already surpassed Mr. Beast’s record for a non-music video on YouTube, which amassed 59.4 million views in the first 24 hours per Dexerto, and took just 12 hours to set a new record on the platform.

Even more impressive is the fact that Rockstar Games’ YouTube account has 7.1 million followers, a small sum compared to the 216 million boasted by Mr. Beast, and the GTA 6 trailer could now be set to break further records.

Given how quickly the trailer became the most successful non-music video on YouTube in its first 24 hours, the GTA 6 trailer looks on course to break the overall record—currently held by K-pop group BTS for their 2021 song Butter, which amassed 108 million views in the first 24 hours.

With a 2025 release window set for GTA 6, there’s every chance the trailer could continue to rack up the views and establish itself among the videos with the most all-time views on YouTube, though there’s a long way to go for it to reach the 13 billion of Baby Shark.

Having raised so much excitement and anticipation with a single trailer, I’m really excited to see more details from GTA 6—specifically what will happen to GTA Online and how the move to Vice City will impact the decade of progress players have. While there’s a lot that could be lost, I’m quite excited to play GTA again without any flying cars or bikes.