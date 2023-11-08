What does GTA 6 mean for GTA Online?

GTA 6 has been long in the making, and now that it’s slowly becoming a reality, long-term fans of the franchise have countless questions, many regarding GTA Online.

GTA 5, released in 2013, owes much of its enduring success to GTA Online, which evolved into a world of its own with the help of modders. With the community ideas merging with years of content, GTA Online transformed GTA 5 into a timeless classic, but that might change with GTA 6 and the multiplayer gameplay options the game will have.

Though there aren’t any confirmed details so far regarding the game, we will be getting a GTA 6 trailer in the upcoming months, and fans have been speculating about GTA Online’s fate based on previous experiences.

What will happen to GTA Online when GTA 6 releases?

Considering there will be a decade between GTA 5 and GTA 6, it’s highly likely for Rockstar Games to come out with advanced features that include a revamped multiplayer experience.

If that’s the case, GTA Online fans could be looking at a merger.

1) Merge GTA Online with GTA 6’s online mode

Assuming a new multiplayer mode is on the horizon with GTA 6, the most preferable scenario for players would be allowing them to migrate their GTA Online characters to GTA 6.

During this time, GTA Online would also continue to function as a standalone title, but it could shut down after a specific time period.

2) Adapt the Warzone model and keep GTA Online going

Let’s keep this show running. Image via Rockstar Games

While new Call of Duty games hit the market, Warzone remained a constant in the franchise. The same strategy could also be applied to GTA Online since the title accumulated a massive following over the years.

This could mean new anti-cheat and security updates for GTA Online so it can keep up with today’s standards. While this may seem unfeasible, it would be a better route for players who have heavily modded their game and mod developers.

In a world where Rockstar Games decides to create a new GTA Online alongside GTA 6, there would be growing pains at the beginning since all modders would have to update their creations.

As a fan of change, I’d like to see a new GTA Online, and waiting for my favorite mods to return would be my price to pay. I realize that GTA Online evolved almost into a separate title over the years, but I’m curious what Rockstar Games can deliver in terms of online experiences with all the latest tech at its disposal.

Rockstar Games is likely to reveal more information regarding its new title’s online features in 2024.