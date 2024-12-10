All vehicles and prices in the GTA Online Agents of Sabotage update

The latest update to GTA Online added plenty of new missions and a new business to purchase, and as usual, there are some new vehicles for players to add to their garages.

GTA Online Agents of Sabotage Luxury Cars

The Agents of Sabotage update brings six new vehicles to GTA Online, three of which can be purchased from Legendary Motorsports or Southern San Andreas Super Autos. It returns a few cars from previous updates and adds two new police vehicles and a police boat for players to mess around with as we wait patiently for GTA 6.

Here are the newest additions to GTA Online‘s collection of vehicles from the Agents of Sabotage update:

Dinka Jester RR Widebody – $2,290,000

Dinka Jester. Image via Rockstar Games

The Dinka Jester has appeared in GTA Online before, but the Widebody style is a new variant that comes with an all-new livery. While the hefty price tag is sure to be a barrier for some players, the Jester RR Widebody comes pre-equipped with the Missile Lock-On Jammer, so it may pay for itself in insurance claims.

Bravado Banshee GTS – $1,989,500

Bravado Banshee. Image via Rockstar Games

Same as the Jester, the Banshee isn’t an entirely new vehicle, but the GTS variant is new with the Agents of Sabotage update. On top of the Missile Jammer, it can receive an exclusive update at Hao’s Special Works that can be applied to the Banshee GTS for PS5 or Xbox Series X|S players.

Karin Chavos V6 – $1,420,000

Karin Chavos. Image via Rockstar Games

Less on the sporty side, the Karin Chavos V6 is a four-door sedan that is anything but a stick in the mud. While not as fancy or impressive as some of the other new vehicles in the Agents of Sabotage update, it’s still a great addition to Dinka’s roster. The V6 makes it faster than most cars in its class, so it’s worth grabbing for players with spare cash.

GTA Online Agents of Sabotage Police Vehicles

In addition to the other vehicles added in the update, the Agents of Sabotage update adds three new police vehicles that can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry. There are two land vehicles and a boat, and the boat is on sale as of the start of the update and can be redeemed for free.

Here are the police vehicles added in the Agents of Sabotage update:

Caracara Pursuit – $3,843,750 – $5,125,000

Caracara Pursuit. Image via Rockstar Games

The Caracara Pursuit is a new, police-edition pickup truck that looks tougher than it sounds. To purchase it, players must complete the Slush Fund mission in The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid as the leader, but the trade price is more affordable.

To be eligible for the trade price, players will still have to complete the Slush Fund mission, but they’ll also have to complete the Dispatch Work mission Obstruction of Justice.

Terminus Patrol – $4,001,250 – $5,335,000

Terminus Patrol. Image via Rockstar Games

Along with the police pickup, Warstock Cache and Carry also has the Terminus Patrol, which is a Jeep with all the police livery and tech available to the force. To purchase it, players also have to complete the Slush Fund mission, and the trade price can be unlocked by completing the Dispatch Work mission Health Code Violations.

Police Predator – $3,780,000

Police Predator. Image via Rockstar Games

Unlike the two ground vehicles, the Predator is available to any player without any prerequisites. It’s a fast and agile boat for police work with room for three passengers to join the driver. While it’s on sale for a massive “free” dollars, it’s worth picking up.

The vehicles added in the Agents of Sabotage update for GTA Online are paired with the ability to add the Missile Lock-On Jammer to over 50 different vehicles. This will permanently prevent missiles from locking onto that specific vehicle, but you have to go to an Agency Vehicle Workshop or use the Vinewood Club’s workshop.

