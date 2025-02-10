Latest GTA 6 trailer release date conspiracy features Valentine’s Day and an EDM duo, and I’m choosing hope

The seemingly never-ending cycle of conspiracy theories leading to nothing but disappointment continues on for Grand Theft Auto 6, with a fresh fantasy about a Valentine’s Day reveal.

Every time Rockstar Games posts (or doesn’t post) something on social media, the rabid fanbase of worldwide gamers hoping for a crumb of GTA 6 news hops on board with the copium that it’s finally time. And like the December 2024 theory that the game’s next trailer date was hiding in plain sight in the original reveal, they usually amount to nothing. But with recent confirmation from GTA publisher Take-Two that the game is still on track for a release this fall, the reality is setting in that Rockstar will have to start showing and saying something about the game in the coming months.

And that’s why a Twitter/X repost from Rockstar this morning is drumming up the hopium once more. The post above was shared by the developer this morning, teasing a new musical release from an EDM duo named Hiver, which is under a label named CircoLoco Records.

Unfortunately, it’s looking like this is most likely yet another nothingburger, as CircoLoco is simply a partnership between Rockstar and a music festival based out of Ibiza named CircoLoco. Rockstar is likely just sharing the news of a new release under the label, but that’s not stopping the tinfoil hats. And it’s always possible that this song could be teased for the GTA 6 soundtrack, which will be massive and full of all sorts of licensed tracks.

The teaser image for the new Hiver release says “CLR 014,” and so of course many are looking at the number yet again (what do they mean, Mason?) for any sort of scent of GTA 6. Naturally, with Feb. 14 coming this Friday, that’s where the trail leads.

This date also coincides with a rumored State of Play presentation by PlayStation, which has been circulating some time and also has the rumor mill churning about a potential Bloodborne remaster or PC port, and this just serves to add some fuel to the fire, too.

Is it possible we could get the wildest State of Play of all time featuring a GTA 6 trailer, Bloodborne remaster reveal, Wolverine trailer, Silksong release date, and more? Well, yes. Of course. Anything is possible. But I’m going to go out on a limb here and say most, if not all of these things, are unlikely, regardless of how much I hope for any of it to be true. Especially GTA 6, because it’s been way too long.

Coming soon. Image via Rockstar Games

But, hey, if nothing else, this repost by Rockstar has been wonderful exposure for Hiver. I ended up on their Spotify page looking for more information and listened to a couple songs. Not really my thing, but it would fit perfectly in the background as I speed down the highway with a four-star wanted level in Fall 2025.

