When are we getting a GTA 6 trailer?

Rockstar Games announced on Nov. 8 that it will drop Grand Theft Auto 6‘s first trailer in “early December” 2023. As this is as vague as can be, we’ve come up with two plausible dates for this long-awaited trailer premiere.

There are two events taking place in December that are arguably good enough opportunities for Rockstar to release the first GTA 6 trailer. This will be the first time fans will get to take a look at official footage from GTA 6 and not just leaked content from early development.

Here’s when Rockstar will possibly release the GTA 6 trailer, in our opinion.

GTA 6 trailer release date

One of the dates that Rockstar may release the GTA 6 trailer is during The Game Awards 2023 ceremony on Dec. 7. This is a yearly event in which the industry elects the best games of the year. There’s nothing more fitting for Rockstar to release the GTA 6 trailer in that ceremony as the GTA franchise is widely regarded as one of the best.

The other date Rockstar could use to release the GTA 6 trailer is on Dec. 10. This is the day that Rockstar celebrated its 20th birthday in 2018 and the developer happens to be completing 25 years in 2023. Bloomberg’s journalist Jason Schrier also reported the trailer premiere will coincide with Rockstar’s birthday.

Note that the dates we’ve suggested are nothing but speculation from our side.

Rockstar will likely reveal the date in the near future as it’s unlikely the trailer will be released all of a sudden. People have been waiting to know more about GTA 6 for years and Rockstar will almost certainly let the fans know when to tune in.

This article will be updated whenever the exact date is revealed.