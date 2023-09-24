With the recent tenth birthday celebration of Grand Theft Auto 5, fans of the beloved series are keenly anticipating the unannounced Grand Theft Auto 6 from Rockstar Games. A leak from last year claims the game is set to be released in either 2024 or 2025 and also answers some questions about the map, including what it may look like, the total size of the map, and more.

Here’s what we know about the GTA 6 map at this stage. Check back as this piece will be updated as new information is released.

What will the GTA 6 map look like?

Reportedly, the GTA 6 game map will be based on a familiar look, namely the 2002 titular Vice City—a coastal paradise with inspiration drawn from Miami, Florida if the 2022 leaks about the sequel are to be believed. As the city of Los Santos was a faithful depiction of Los Angeles, the GTA 6 map will likely mirror the sentiment with a large expansion from the original map.

The original game was set in the 1980s and had the aesthetic to match from the big hair to its synthwave OST but now, it’s set to be modernized.

How big is the GTA 6 map?

The GTA 6 map will be five times the size of its predecessor in GTA 5, according to the leaks. Set in the fictional state of San Andreas, the GTA 5 map was already considerably large, with plenty to explore from the city to the mountains to the desert, and plentiful beaches in between.

A December 2020 GTA Online content update even saw the addition of an entire new island named Cayo Perico dedicated to a heist. The new Vice City will see a consistent expansion and change within the map, similar to Fortnite’s seasons.

Related Grand Theft Auto 6 will reportedly take place in Vice City and its map will change and grow over time like Fortnite

Initially reported by industry insider Tom Henderson, the leak was corroborated by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier and Video Games Chronicle in July 2021.

Just over a year ago on Sept. 18, 2022, another leak saw early development footage along with many more gameplay features posted in short snippets to social media. Rockstar acknowledged the leaks confirming their work on the next GTA game to continue as planned.

With a revamped Vice City set to be brought into the 21st century, GTA fans have a lot to be excited about within the next couple of years—but hopefully, it’ll be on Rockstar’s terms.

Related Rockstar breaks silence on GTA 6 and impact on Grand Theft Auto franchise

About the author