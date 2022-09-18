Police car in GTA 6 Leak names new city

A police car from the Grand Theft Auto 6 Leak shows the name of a city that may be in the game. Fans of the GTA series know that every car has the name of the city it represents on the side.

As found by Reddit User u/ron_weedsley, a police car shown in the GTA 6 leak shows the town’s name, “Port Gellhorn,” on the side. ron_weedsley uploaded the image to Reddit and said there might be a city players can visit in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Port Gellhorn sounds like a city that would be near the water. The previous leaks that GTA 6 will take place in Vice City, an homage to Miami, seem much more likely. Port Gellhorn sounds like a minor town close to the water, which would make sense because one of Grand Theft Auto Vice City‘s main attractions is its beach and the ability to swim.

It is important to remember that many models and textures are temporary. Code, physics, and gameplay appear to be tested in this game build, so it’s important not to give too much credence to textures and models. Most games don’t add high-quality textures and models until late in development because it would take up too much memory, which is needed to test code and physics. Grand Theft Auto 5‘s early builds looked nowhere near as good as the released version, and most games don’t add high-quality textures and models until late in development.

It may just be a placeholder texture, but it could also hint at how big the game’s map will be.