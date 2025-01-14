All characters in Hyper Light Breaker

The Hyper Light Drifter team returns with Hyper Light Breaker, an open world game where you can embark on a difficult journey through the Overgrowth. Before setting out, there are several characters you can choose to play as, each with a different playstyle.

You’ll be selecting the character species you want to play as before you step on the teleporter and adventure through the Overgrowth. You can customize the character you play, but the species are set in stone. You might prefer a particular species over another based on how they play and the upgrades you can apply to them. Expect to see additional species added as Hyper Light Breaker continues through early access. Here’s a full breakdown of all characters you can choose in Hyper Light Breaker.

Every character in Hyper Light Breaker

Visit the teleporter to unlock characters or select a new one before adventuring into the Overgrowth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the beginning of the Hyper Light Breaker’s early access, only three unique characters available. You’ll be able to upgrade and modify them based on your preferred playstyle. However, there are still six slots with unknown tags on them. We imagine these are going to fill out with additional characters as the development process continues. We don’t know if the team is planning to introduce new characters in waves or one at a time, but you can expect to see more characters becoming available that you can unlock after purchasing the game.

Don’t expect to have access to all characters immediately. You’ll need to work your way through the game, completing runs, collecting crowns, and challenge the Abyss King to get proper rewards. You’ll find yourself consistently returning to the hub to gather more materials to prepare for your next fight, and the items you bring with you to the Overgrowth and greatly increase your chances of survival, pitting you against stronger enemies.

We’ll be adding to this list as more characters appear in Hyper Light Breaker.

Vermillion

Vermillion is the first character you can play and customize in Hyper Light Drifter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You begin Hyper Light Breaker by playing as Vermillion. He’s the first character you get, and provide you the introduction to the game. Although he starts as a balanced character, you’ll have the option to swap out the base weapons and gear for your preferences, turning him into a heavy damage dealer or a reliable tank to keep your teammates up during combat. Vermillion is a Blu species. His Gunslinger ability has it so whenever he lands a critical hit using a ranged weapon, the next hit is also a critical hit.

Goro

Goro is one of the first characters you can play as in Hyper Light Breaker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A character you have to unlock is Goro, who is a Tunuki species. Like Lapis, you’ll have to play through the game a few times and earn rewards to redeem at the hub to unlock him. After you do, you’ll be able to customize your character. Goro is an exceptionally quick attacker for players who prefer to rely on blades over ranged weapons. Expect to remain close-quarters, and slice through enemies while playing as Goro.

Lapis

Choose to play as Lapis after learning the core mechanics in Hyper Light Breaker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lapis is one of the three starting characters you can unlock shortly after you begin Hyper Light Breaker. You’ll need to play through the game and earn Crowns before you can add her. Lapis is a Blu species. Similar to Vermillion, you’ll have the opportunity to customize her items, equipment, and core perks as you work your way through the game. Lapis has a unique ability that allows her to increase the damage of her ranged weapons after picking up a battery, ideal for anyone who prefers to use ranged weapons rather than consistently using blades—the opposite of Goro’s playstyle.

