Ludwig and Moist Cr1TiKaL become co-owners of ShopifyRebellion in merger with Moist Esports

Ludwig and MoistCr1TiKaL, two of gaming’s biggest creators, are now co-owners of Shopify Rebellion, merging the org with their own Moist Esports/Moist Moguls team in the process.

Known for their massive fanbases and influence, they’re bringing fresh energy and new audiences to competitive gaming, setting the stage for a possible new powerhouse team that could dominate the viewership of the esports scene in 2025 and beyond. The unexpected power move was announced on Jan. 17, with both Ludwig Ahgren and Charles Christopher “MoistCr1TiKaL” White Jr. sharing the news of becoming co-owners of the newly combined organization, operating under Shopify Rebellion’s banner. The timing couldn’t be better for the team and its main region, especially in League of Legends with the upcoming launch of the LTA North Conference on Jan 25.

While Shopify Rebellion has already made a name for itself in games like VALORANT, where they secured back-to-back Game Changers championships, their League roster might just be the cornerstone of this new era. After a rocky debut in the LCS, the organization has struggled to build a solid fanbase, but Ludwig’s recent rise as one of the top League streamers (thanks, of course, to a bet he made with Tyler1 about reaching Platinum) could breathe new life into the team.

Importantly for many fans of Moist Esports, several teams and players are making the leap with Ludwig and Charlie over to Shopify Rebellion. This includes their Apex Legends team, the core of which won the ALGS Split Two Playoffs LAN while with Spacestation Gaming, and their Super Smash Bros. Melee and Ultimate rosters, featuring players like Zain, Moky, and Joshman in Melee as well as Light and Kola in Ultimate.

“Over the last year, we’ve been working together both publicly and behind the scenes,” said Shopify Rebellion’s founder, Jeremy Steeves talking about the new co-owners of his team.

“Supporting each other’s teams and programs and realizing pretty quickly that we were headed in the same direction on how we want to build in esports over the next decade and beyond.Coming together allows us to field more and stronger teams, invest deeper for fans, provide more to our players, and create a singular, more resilient organization over the long-term,” he concluded.

This move is a part of a growing trend in esports where content creators are taking ownership of teams. Figures like Disguised Toast, Ibai Llanos, Kameto, and Caedrel have demonstrated the immense potential for creators to merge their brand with competitive gaming,shifting the focus from traditional esports organizations to fan-driven, creator-backed teams that thrive on engagement

