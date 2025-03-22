How to set up camp in Atelier Yumia

Setting up camp in Atelier Yumia can be tricky if you don't know where to start. Here's a quick guide. on finding the best places to camp.

Camps are one of the most useful exploration tools that you’ll get in the earlier stages of Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land. They can help with regaining Energy and cooking, along with time-jumping when necessary.

You’ll unlock camps early on in the game, but figuring out where you can use camping sets in Atelier Yumia can take some practice. Here’s how to set up camp easily and find eligible spots to rest for the night.

How to unlock camping in Atelier Yumia

Camping sets are helpful for party management. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You won’t immediately have access to camping sets when you hop into Atelier Yumia for the first time. The recipe to create them is unlocked by making progress with the main storyline and exploring the Ligneus Region.

You need to work your way through the introductory missions and get acquainted with Viktor and Isla, fix the mana flow in Dux Lighthouse, and then achieve 10 percent progress on the Pioneering Effort in the Ligneus Region.

Once you hit the 10 percent milestone, the game will prompt you to report back to Erhard at the Ligneus Survey Base.

Camping sets take up a two-by-two grid in the inventory slots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This interaction will reward you with the camping set recipe, which requires the following materials:

Five percent Energy

Three wood

Two water

Five fiber

Two charcoal

You can create camping sets in the field via the Simple Synthesis tab, but be mindful of the item’s size—it takes up a two-by-two grid, meaning it’ll eat up bag space quickly.

How to place a camp in Atelier Yumia

The camping option will be grayed out if the ground is ineligible. Image by Dot Esports

Camping sets are placed via the radial menu, and the option will be grayed out if you are in an ineligible area.

To find a suitable location for your camp, you need to find a flat, open space with no immediate obstacles like cliffs, rocks, or water sources. You can’t place a camp right at the edge of a hill, for example, or too close to a river.

If you’re in an area that looks fine enough but can’t see the option to set up camp, it’s worth clearing out any enemies and picking up any nearby resources to prompt the game. This isn’t an official tip from the game, but during our playthrough, we found a total clear-out helped with camp placement.

The game will notify you if you’ve used your last camping set. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you’ve set up camp, you’ll have the option to rest—which skips you ahead to a chosen time of day—or cook food. You can also chat with your party members. Setting up camp periodically is a great way to keep your Energy topped up and ensure that your team is ready to dive into the next battle.

