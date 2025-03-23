Can you find your way through the Lost Lands?

Lost Lands 10 continues the adventures of Susan, who is now trying to enjoy her retirement but gets embroiled in another adventure in the Lost Lands. Solve puzzles and find hidden objects in this magical adventure game.

Lost Lands 10 walkthrough

Susan Shepherd is taken against her will into the Lost Lands and must escape. During her adventure, Susan discovers an old friend has murdered someone, so she must find answers.

Mysterious Mansion

Image by Dot Esports

Look at the basement door.

Get the mask.

Open the drawer.

Get the octopus key.

Use the key.

Open the door.

Image by Dot Esports

Get the workshop key from the hanging keys.

Get the basement key from the floor.

Go back

Unlock the basement door.

Enter.

Image by Dot Esports

Look at the staircase.

Move the cloth.

Move the boxes.

Get the clamp.

Open the box.

Get the washer.

Image by Dot Esports

Get the second clamp.

Rearrange the castle sections until the puzzle is solved.

Get Folnur’s hammer.

Take the mask.

Get the third clamp.

Image by Dot Esports

Take the final four clamps.

Image by Dot Esports

Use Folnur’s hammer on the wooden slats.

Secret of the Crypt

Image by Dot Esports

Enter the room.

Click the table to the right.

Get the mask.

Open the book.

Read the book.

Take the drawing.

Look at the fireplace.

Clear the ashes.

Get the mask.

Image by Dot Esports

Go back to the key room.

Take the cabinet key.

Return to the previous room.

Unlock the cabinet using the key.

Solve the puzzle: C, H, C, H, C, C, B, B, D, A, F, F, A, B, H, H, H, C, C, H.



Image by Dot Esports

Take the papers, mask, and rag.

Image by Dot Esports

Go outside.

Click on the workshop.

Use the workshop key.

Go inside.

Get the mask.

Get the key under the cloth.

Open the box under the workbench.

Take the circle cutter.

Take the winch lever.

Take the key blanks on the right wall.

Image by Dot Esports

Unscrew the lens on the right.

Take the circle cutter.

Take the wire from the box nearby.

Take the hook from the wall.

Place the hook and wire on the rope above the frame.

Place the winch lever on the winch to the left.

Move the frame.

Take the circle cutter.

Image by Dot Esports

Place the blueprint.

Place the circle cutters.

Place the blanks.

Use the machine to craft the key.

Image by Dot Esports

Take the future key part.

Go back to where you took the blanks.

Open the box on the right.

Take a part.

Make the crypt key.

Image by Dot Esports

Go outside.

Go to the door on the right.

Place all masks on the door.

Use the crypt key.

Enter

Image by Dot Esports

Take the valve from the right.

Pick up the fuel tank.

Take note of the writing.

Go outside.

Use the valve outside.

Image by Dot Esports

Go to the basement.

Place clamps.

Get ladder.

Image by Dot Esports

Click the puzzle.

Enter the code from behind the fuel tank.

Image by Dot Esports

Solve the puzzle: 1 – 2, 3 – 2, 2 – 10, 10 – 11, 11 – 17, 5 – 4, 4 – 11, 14 – 13, 7 – 6, 6 – 13, 13 – 18, 18 – 17, 11 – 17, 3 – 10, 10 – 11, 11 – 17.

Place the fuel tank to gather the liquid.

Image by Dot Esports

Go outside.

Use the ladder.

Place the washer.

Rotate to align.

Image by Dot Esports

Turn the handle in the courtyard.

Place the fuel in the crypt entrance.

Image by Dot Esports

Go back to the main mansion hall.

Use the hammer on the chair.

Take the torch.

Go outside.

Enter the crypt.

Image by Dot Esports

Open the valve outside.

Use the torch on the fuel.

Go back inside.

Light the torch in the fireplace.

Use the lit torch on the fuel in the crypt entrance.

Go down.

Image by Dot Esports

Take the shimmering crystal.

Move the boxes.

Move the sheet.

Go back to the mansion hall.

Image by Dot Esports

Place the shimmering crystal.

Take the poker from the fireplace.

Go to the crypt.

Image by Dot Esports

Use the poker to get the medallion part from the cell.

Use the medallion part on the puzzle box.

Solve the puzzle: Bird tile: slide to the left gold (LG) section, slide LG down, move to the bird space. Skull tile: slide left to the skull space. Hand tile: slide to the LG piece, slide the LG piece up to the center, slide the hand tile into the space. Book tile: click the center piece twice to rotate, move the book tile onto the LG piece, slide the bottom gold (BG) piece left, move the book tile onto the BG piece, slide the BG piece right and then move the book tile to the book space.

Take the manuscript.

Move the pot.

Take the hexagon.

Move the spanner.

Take the energy core.

Image by Dot Esports

Go back to the energy crystal.

Place the energy core.

Take the charged crystal.

Go to the crypt.

Place the charged crystal on the robot.

Open his mouth.

Take the key.

Open his body.

Take the talking device.

Insert the talking device in his mouth.

Back to the Past Again

Image by Dot Esports

Solve the puzzle on the cell door using the clue: Red northeast, green south-southwest, blue west.

Use the poker to get Follnur’s ashes.

Open the time hexagon.

Add Follnur’s ashes.

Take the charged hexagon.

Use the charged hexagon in the courtyard.

Mine by the River

Image by Dot Esports

Go to the next area.

Click the crashed cart.

Take the torn announcement.

Image by Dot Esports

Click the bridge to the left.

Use the torn announcement on the sign.

Image by Dot Esports

Click the tree-lined path on the right.

Go to the fair.

Talk to the girl.

Take the greenhouse key.

Go back.

Image by Dot Esports

Click the building to the right.

Use the greenhouse key.

Image by Dot Esports

Solve the puzzle by rearranging the grids so every cell has a flower: Requires some trial and error.



Image by Dot Esports

Collect 20 flowers: Find the tap handle in a bush. Find 4, 5, and 6 in that same bush. Fix the tap. Place the hose. Click the table. Open the drawers. Place seeds in pots. Add green rapid growth liquid to the measure and watering can. Water the pots. Collect the flowers. Look in the boot under the table. Use the key to open the box. Move the watering can. Take the clippers. Clip the weeds to find 9 and 10. Move the blue sheet aside to find 14, 15, 17, and 18.



Image by Dot Esports

Craft the wreaths so each has unique flowers.

Take the wreaths and the empty basket.

Go to the fair.

Give the wreaths to the girl.

Fair Pigs

Image by Dot Esports

Speak to the pumpkin man.

Take the broken pumpkin.

Speak to the pig man.

Take the secateurs.

Go to the woodlands.

Image by Dot Esports

Use the secateurs to free the donkey.

Place the broken pumpkin on the patch.

Pick a pumpkin.

Place the basket by the bush.

Get bay leaves.

Image by Dot Esports

Go to the fair.

Give bay leaves to the girl.

Give the pumpkin to the man to get a dog whistle.

Play the pumpkin game by fitting all pumpkins in the tub.

Take the sugar lollipops.

Speak to the woman.

Give her sugar lollipops and two leaf passes.

Image by Dot Esports

Speak to the couple in the pond.

Talk to the boy and get the perfume recipe.

Look at Joko’s stall.

Take the staff.

Take the manuscript.

Use the staff to get the lotus flower from the pond.

Image by Dot Esports

Look at the sign to the right.

Pick the wheat ear.

Head to the greenhouse.

Click the plant box to the left and pick melissa leaves.

Go to the woods.

Use the sugar lollipops on the donkey.

Go ahead.

The donkey will pull the cart out of the ditch.

Hafling’s Scent

Image by Dot Esports

Go to the fair.

Give the pig man bay leaves.

Solve the pig puzzle by moving the pigs and fences to separate the animal colors.

Take the sickle.

Take the pig.

Image by Dot Esports

Go to the woods.

Use the scythe on the pumpkins.

Get seeds.

Go to the crashed cart site.

Grab the alcohol bottle.

Go to the pond area.

Get the pig to sniff out truffles.

Image by Dot Esports

Add all ingredients to the recipe.

Take the perfume set.

Go to the stall on the left.

Place the perfume set.

Pour water from the pitcher into the shallow bowl.

Place the grid over the water.

Place all ingredients on top of the grid.

Attach the tube.

Empty the liquid.

Add alcohol.

Use water from the pitcher.

Mix the concoction.

Take the Halfling Scent.

Image by Dot Esports

Go to the fair.

Use sugar lollipops on the donkey.

Use the hammer on the clamps.

Turn the wheel to extend the arm.

Attach the pontoon.

Use sugar lollipops to tempt the donkey.

Place the pontoon.

Image by Dot Esports

Click the mine.

Use the scythe on the grasses.

Solve the puzzle to find the stash.

Image by Dot Esports

Go to the mine.

Get the cart.

Collect the stash. You will have to move items. Use the numbered image above as a guide. Use the spade at 15 to dig the statue at 18. Use the staff at 20 to lift the column at 21. Use the clippers at 22 to open the box at 23.



Image by Dot Esports

Take the wheelbarrow to mine.

Install the mechanism.

Lower the lift.

Image by Dot Esports

Find a key in the wall.

Pull up the tree stump.

Get the H-shaped rod.

Image by Dot Esports

Click the debris and branches.

Move things to find the T-shaped rod.

Image by Dot Esports

Use the gate key to start the puzzle. Remove the chips from all the locks. Press the arrows to move the dividers and rotate the chips to move them to the empty spots. You can move the chips as many times as you need to.



Portal Bridge

Image by Dot Esports

Click the freshly painted door.

Take the glass from the window.

Go back.

Get the pointed bone from the pile of debris.

Use the bone on the window.

Image by Dot Esports

Go inside.

Remove the sand.

Look at the mantlepiece.

Take the Z-shaped rod.

Click the doll on the left.

Take the X-shaped rod.

Image by Dot Esports

Go outside.

Place alcohol in the dish by the door.

Dip the paintbrush.

Clean it on the rag.

Image by Dot Esports

Go back inside.

Look at the hatch.

Use the paintbrush to clear.

Place the T/H/Z/X-shaped rods.

Solve the puzzle by moving the cubes to match. Not all cubes can move in every direction. Use cubes to move the others.

Take the blank rune stone.

Take the cache key.

Image by Dot Esports

Go to the fireplace.

Use the key on the hatch.

Place the rune stone on the mechanism.

Get the log from the back.

Image by Dot Esports

Go to the garden.

Click on the sawmill.

Place the log on the sawmill.

Go back inside.

Go through the door.

Get the circular blade.

Place it on the sawmill outside.

Image by Dot Esports