lost lands 10 scenic view of hills and trees with a castle int he background
Image via Five-BN
Category:
General

Lost Lands 10 walkthrough

Can you find your way through the Lost Lands?
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Mar 23, 2025 09:04 am

Lost Lands 10 continues the adventures of Susan, who is now trying to enjoy her retirement but gets embroiled in another adventure in the Lost Lands. Solve puzzles and find hidden objects in this magical adventure game.

Table of contents

Lost Lands 10 walkthrough

Susan Shepherd is taken against her will into the Lost Lands and must escape. During her adventure, Susan discovers an old friend has murdered someone, so she must find answers.

Mysterious Mansion

four images showing the outside of a mansion and objects to use
Image by Dot Esports
  • Look at the basement door.
  • Get the mask.
  • Open the drawer.
  • Get the octopus key.
  • Use the key.
  • Open the door.
looking for keys in the mysterious mansion
Image by Dot Esports
  • Get the workshop key from the hanging keys.
  • Get the basement key from the floor.
  • Go back
  • Unlock the basement door.
  • Enter.
moving boxes and the red cloth in the basement
Image by Dot Esports
  • Look at the staircase.
  • Move the cloth.
  • Move the boxes.
  • Get the clamp.
  • Open the box.
  • Get the washer.
solving the puzzle to get the hammer and finding more items
Image by Dot Esports
  • Get the second clamp.
  • Rearrange the castle sections until the puzzle is solved.
  • Get Folnur’s hammer.
  • Take the mask.
  • Get the third clamp.
finding clamps in the mysterious mansion
Image by Dot Esports
  • Take the final four clamps.
break the door down with the hammer
Image by Dot Esports
  • Use Folnur’s hammer on the wooden slats.

Secret of the Crypt

finding the diary, clues, and masks
Image by Dot Esports
  • Enter the room.
  • Click the table to the right.
  • Get the mask.
  • Open the book.
  • Read the book.
  • Take the drawing.
  • Look at the fireplace.
  • Clear the ashes.
  • Get the mask.
solving the animal token puzzle
Image by Dot Esports
  • Go back to the key room.
  • Take the cabinet key.
  • Return to the previous room.
  • Unlock the cabinet using the key.
  • Solve the puzzle:
    • C, H, C, H, C, C, B, B, D, A, F, F, A, B, H, H, H, C, C, H.
inside the cabinet
Image by Dot Esports
  • Take the papers, mask, and rag.
starting to make a key in the workshop
Image by Dot Esports
  • Go outside.
  • Click on the workshop.
  • Use the workshop key.
  • Go inside.
  • Get the mask.
  • Get the key under the cloth.
  • Open the box under the workbench.
  • Take the circle cutter.
  • Take the winch lever.
  • Take the key blanks on the right wall.
finding more tools in the workshop 1
Image by Dot Esports
  • Unscrew the lens on the right.
  • Take the circle cutter.
  • Take the wire from the box nearby.
  • Take the hook from the wall.
  • Place the hook and wire on the rope above the frame.
  • Place the winch lever on the winch to the left.
  • Move the frame.
  • Take the circle cutter.
crafting the key in the workshop
Image by Dot Esports
  • Place the blueprint.
  • Place the circle cutters.
  • Place the blanks.
  • Use the machine to craft the key.
craft the crypt key
Image by Dot Esports
  • Take the future key part.
  • Go back to where you took the blanks.
  • Open the box on the right.
  • Take a part.
  • Make the crypt key.
masks in the door of the crypt
Image by Dot Esports
  • Go outside.
  • Go to the door on the right.
  • Place all masks on the door.
  • Use the crypt key.
  • Enter
valve and fuel tank
Image by Dot Esports
  • Take the valve from the right.
  • Pick up the fuel tank.
  • Take note of the writing.
  • Go outside.
  • Use the valve outside.
fix the ladder using clamps
Image by Dot Esports
  • Go to the basement.
  • Place clamps.
  • Get ladder.
solve the symbol puzzle in the basement
Image by Dot Esports
  • Click the puzzle.
  • Enter the code from behind the fuel tank.
numbered barrels of liquid
Image by Dot Esports
  • Solve the puzzle:
    • 1 – 2, 3 – 2, 2 – 10, 10 – 11, 11 – 17, 5 – 4, 4 – 11, 14 – 13, 7 – 6, 6 – 13, 13 – 18, 18 – 17, 11 – 17, 3 – 10, 10 – 11, 11 – 17.
  • Place the fuel tank to gather the liquid.
ladder and patterned washer puzzle
Image by Dot Esports
  • Go outside.
  • Use the ladder.
  • Place the washer.
  • Rotate to align.
lifting antenna in the courtyard
Image by Dot Esports
  • Turn the handle in the courtyard.
  • Place the fuel in the crypt entrance.
smash the chair
Image by Dot Esports
  • Go back to the main mansion hall.
  • Use the hammer on the chair.
  • Take the torch.
  • Go outside.
  • Enter the crypt.
torch with fuel
Image by Dot Esports
  • Open the valve outside.
  • Use the torch on the fuel.
  • Go back inside.
  • Light the torch in the fireplace.
  • Use the lit torch on the fuel in the crypt entrance.
  • Go down.
crystal and jail cell
Image by Dot Esports
  • Take the shimmering crystal.
  • Move the boxes.
  • Move the sheet.
  • Go back to the mansion hall.
mansion hall with fireplace
Image by Dot Esports
  • Place the shimmering crystal.
  • Take the poker from the fireplace.
  • Go to the crypt.
tile puzzle box
Image by Dot Esports
  • Use the poker to get the medallion part from the cell.
  • Use the medallion part on the puzzle box.
  • Solve the puzzle:
    • Bird tile: slide to the left gold (LG) section, slide LG down, move to the bird space.
    • Skull tile: slide left to the skull space.
    • Hand tile: slide to the LG piece, slide the LG piece up to the center, slide the hand tile into the space.
    • Book tile: click the center piece twice to rotate, move the book tile onto the LG piece, slide the bottom gold (BG) piece left, move the book tile onto the BG piece, slide the BG piece right and then move the book tile to the book space.
  • Take the manuscript.
  • Move the pot.
  • Take the hexagon.
  • Move the spanner.
  • Take the energy core.
charge the crystal
Image by Dot Esports
  • Go back to the energy crystal.
  • Place the energy core.
  • Take the charged crystal.
  • Go to the crypt.
  • Place the charged crystal on the robot.
  • Open his mouth.
  • Take the key.
  • Open his body.
  • Take the talking device.
  • Insert the talking device in his mouth.

Back to the Past Again

crypt cell puzzle
Image by Dot Esports
  • Solve the puzzle on the cell door using the clue:
    • Red northeast, green south-southwest, blue west.
  • Use the poker to get Follnur’s ashes.
  • Open the time hexagon.
  • Add Follnur’s ashes.
  • Take the charged hexagon.
  • Use the charged hexagon in the courtyard.

Mine by the River

crashed cart
Image by Dot Esports
  • Go to the next area.
  • Click the crashed cart.
  • Take the torn announcement.
bridge on the left
Image by Dot Esports
  • Click the bridge to the left.
  • Use the torn announcement on the sign.
girl at the fair with red hair
Image by Dot Esports
  • Click the tree-lined path on the right.
  • Go to the fair.
  • Talk to the girl.
  • Take the greenhouse key.
  • Go back.
greenhouse by the path
Image by Dot Esports
  • Click the building to the right.
  • Use the greenhouse key.
flower puzzle greenhouse
Image by Dot Esports
  • Solve the puzzle by rearranging the grids so every cell has a flower:
    • Requires some trial and error.
hidden flower puzzle
Image by Dot Esports
  • Collect 20 flowers:
    • Find the tap handle in a bush.
    • Find 4, 5, and 6 in that same bush.
    • Fix the tap.
    • Place the hose.
    • Click the table.
    • Open the drawers.
    • Place seeds in pots.
    • Add green rapid growth liquid to the measure and watering can.
    • Water the pots.
    • Collect the flowers.
    • Look in the boot under the table.
    • Use the key to open the box.
    • Move the watering can.
    • Take the clippers.
    • Clip the weeds to find 9 and 10.
    • Move the blue sheet aside to find 14, 15, 17, and 18.
festive wreaths
Image by Dot Esports
  • Craft the wreaths so each has unique flowers.
  • Take the wreaths and the empty basket.
  • Go to the fair.
  • Give the wreaths to the girl.

Fair Pigs

pig man at the fair
Image by Dot Esports
  • Speak to the pumpkin man.
  • Take the broken pumpkin.
  • Speak to the pig man.
  • Take the secateurs.
  • Go to the woodlands.
woodlands with donkey and pumpkin
Image by Dot Esports
  • Use the secateurs to free the donkey.
  • Place the broken pumpkin on the patch.
  • Pick a pumpkin.
  • Place the basket by the bush.
  • Get bay leaves.
fit the pumpkin in the tub
Image by Dot Esports
  • Go to the fair.
  • Give bay leaves to the girl.
  • Give the pumpkin to the man to get a dog whistle.
  • Play the pumpkin game by fitting all pumpkins in the tub.
  • Take the sugar lollipops.
  • Speak to the woman.
  • Give her sugar lollipops and two leaf passes.
jokos stall with staff and manuscript
Image by Dot Esports
  • Speak to the couple in the pond.
  • Talk to the boy and get the perfume recipe.
  • Look at Joko’s stall.
  • Take the staff.
  • Take the manuscript.
  • Use the staff to get the lotus flower from the pond.
moving the donkey and getting pumpkin seeds
Image by Dot Esports
  • Look at the sign to the right.
  • Pick the wheat ear.
  • Head to the greenhouse.
  • Click the plant box to the left and pick melissa leaves.
  • Go to the woods.
  • Use the sugar lollipops on the donkey.
  • Go ahead.
  • The donkey will pull the cart out of the ditch.

Hafling’s Scent

putting pigs in order with pink on one side and white on the other
Image by Dot Esports
  • Go to the fair.
  • Give the pig man bay leaves.
  • Solve the pig puzzle by moving the pigs and fences to separate the animal colors.
  • Take the sickle.
  • Take the pig.
last three ingredients
Image by Dot Esports
  • Go to the woods.
  • Use the scythe on the pumpkins.
  • Get seeds.
  • Go to the crashed cart site.
  • Grab the alcohol bottle.
  • Go to the pond area.
  • Get the pig to sniff out truffles.
making hafling perfume recipe
Image by Dot Esports
  • Add all ingredients to the recipe.
  • Take the perfume set.
  • Go to the stall on the left.
  • Place the perfume set.
  • Pour water from the pitcher into the shallow bowl.
  • Place the grid over the water.
  • Place all ingredients on top of the grid.
  • Attach the tube.
  • Empty the liquid.
  • Add alcohol.
  • Use water from the pitcher.
  • Mix the concoction.
  • Take the Halfling Scent.
secure the pontoon
Image by Dot Esports
  • Go to the fair.
  • Use sugar lollipops on the donkey.
  • Use the hammer on the clamps.
  • Turn the wheel to extend the arm.
  • Attach the pontoon.
  • Use sugar lollipops to tempt the donkey.
  • Place the pontoon.
find the stash in the grasses
Image by Dot Esports
  • Click the mine.
  • Use the scythe on the grasses.
  • Solve the puzzle to find the stash.
collect the stash numbered order
Image by Dot Esports
  • Go to the mine.
  • Get the cart.
  • Collect the stash.
    • You will have to move items.
    • Use the numbered image above as a guide.
    • Use the spade at 15 to dig the statue at 18.
    • Use the staff at 20 to lift the column at 21.
    • Use the clippers at 22 to open the box at 23.
the mine lift mechanism
Image by Dot Esports
  • Take the wheelbarrow to mine.
  • Install the mechanism.
  • Lower the lift.
in the courtyard finding a key
Image by Dot Esports
  • Find a key in the wall.
  • Pull up the tree stump.
  • Get the H-shaped rod.
find the t shaped rod
Image by Dot Esports
  • Click the debris and branches.
  • Move things to find the T-shaped rod.
chip and rod puzzle solution
Image by Dot Esports
  • Use the gate key to start the puzzle.
    • Remove the chips from all the locks. Press the arrows to move the dividers and rotate the chips to move them to the empty spots. You can move the chips as many times as you need to.

Portal Bridge

remove glass from window
Image by Dot Esports
  • Click the freshly painted door.
  • Take the glass from the window.
  • Go back.
  • Get the pointed bone from the pile of debris.
  • Use the bone on the window.
find two more rods and remove the sand
Image by Dot Esports
  • Go inside.
  • Remove the sand.
  • Look at the mantlepiece.
  • Take the Z-shaped rod.
  • Click the doll on the left.
  • Take the X-shaped rod.
getting the paintbrush
Image by Dot Esports
  • Go outside.
  • Place alcohol in the dish by the door.
  • Dip the paintbrush.
  • Clean it on the rag.
cube puzzle
Image by Dot Esports
  • Go back inside.
  • Look at the hatch.
  • Use the paintbrush to clear.
  • Place the T/H/Z/X-shaped rods.
  • Solve the puzzle by moving the cubes to match.
    • Not all cubes can move in every direction.
    • Use cubes to move the others.
  • Take the blank rune stone.
  • Take the cache key.
mechanism on the fireplace
Image by Dot Esports
  • Go to the fireplace.
  • Use the key on the hatch.
  • Place the rune stone on the mechanism.
  • Get the log from the back.
circular blade in the backroom
Image by Dot Esports
  • Go to the garden.
  • Click on the sawmill.
  • Place the log on the sawmill.
  • Go back inside.
  • Go through the door.
  • Get the circular blade.
  • Place it on the sawmill outside.
place the blade on the sawmill
Image by Dot Esports
  • Secure the blade with a nut.
  • Use the saw.
  • Cut five blanks.
  • Go back inside.