Elma holding up Lao in Xenoblade Chronicles X, Switch
Image by Nintendo
Best division to join in Xenoblade Chronicles X

A once major decision has turned into a golden roleplaying opportunity.
Lilia Freeman
Lilia Freeman
|

Published: Mar 23, 2025 09:34 am

Xenoblade Chronicles X is out of the console exclusivity club. Originally released on the Wii U in 2015, it received an expanded remaster release a decade later on the Nintendo Switch. This includes some changes made to the original, such as the benefits offered based on the division you join.

Here’s everything you need to know about how much thought you need to put into deciding which division to join in Xenoblade Chronicles X on the Nintendo Switch.

Best division to join in Xenoblade Chronicles X

New Los Angeles landscape shot in Xenoblade Chronicles X
A sight you’ll come back to time and time again. Image via Nintendo

The Wii U release of Xenoblade Chronicles X had a progression and reward system linked to its divisions. This is no longer the case.

After completing the Xenoblade Chronicles X tutorial in chapter three, you will become a member of the BLADE program. Choosing your division is a necessary step in advancing through the story, but the decision isn’t as relevant as it once was.

The original Wii U release of Xenoblade Chronicles X did have weight behind its division choice as world exploration and story progression elements were locked behind the associated gameplay features. The BLADE Levels, Division Points and Support Effects affected the accumulation of skills and rewards. These are no longer present in the Nintendo Switch version of the game. Instead, clearing in-game quests will let you see everything the title has to offer.

You can choose one of eight divisions in Xenoblade Chronicles X after the initial tutorials when starting a new game. These are as follows:

DivisionDivison Outline
PathfindersThe Pathfinders’ main task is to place data probes that expand BLADE’s info network.
InterceptorsThe Interceptors’ primary duty is to protect the people of New LA from indigent threats.
HarriersThe Harriers are in charge of eliminating threats from Mira’s most dangerous creatures.
ReclaimersThe Reclaimers’ task is to locate and retrieve pieces of wreckage from the White Whale.
CuratorsCurators are charged with scouting unexplored territories and collecting materials found there.
ProspectorsProspectors mainly focus on using FrontierNav to mine for minerals and resources.
OutfittersOutfitters help the arms manufacturers to develop new weapons and equipment.
MediatorsMediators solve problems that arise between residents of New LA.

How to change division in Xenoblade Chronicles X

Xenoblade Chronicles X, in the open world field screenshot
Have fun with it! Image via Nintendo

Xenoblade Chronicles X on the Nintendo Switch now allows you to freely swap between divisions. You can do so after your initial selection in the Customization Center in the BLADE Barracks, located in New Los Angeles. ‘Change Division’ is the second result on this screen once you have interacted with the Customization Center.

Each division has a different purpose and focus relevant to its worldbuilding, which leads into more immersion and roleplaying opportunities. Decide where you think you and your character would naturally fit in and thrive. With the changes made to the original, that is all you need to consider.

