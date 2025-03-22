All voice actors in Atelier Yumia

Curious who voices Yumia in Atelier Yumia? Here's a full Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land voice actor list.

One of the best things about Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land is its high-quality soundtrack and voice acting, with a wealth of talented actors helping to bring the character list to life.

Recommended Videos

To help you find out who voices your favorite character in the game, we’ve pulled together a full Atelier Yumia voice actor list for the main cast.

Atelier Yumia voice actor list

The main storyline in Atelier Yumia is relatively linear, meaning you won’t meet all of the characters we’ve listed in this guide at the same time.

If you’re still in the early game, note that this voice actor list contains minor spoilers about upcoming villains.

You’ll see one of them briefly around the time you set up your first camp, with Isla and Viktor providing a little backstory in an emotional cutscene, but the majority of villain interactions take place later in the main questline.

Character Character Name Character Description Voice Actor Yumia Liessfeldt The player character—an alchemist who has joined the Aladiss Research Team to learn more about her past and develop her skills in the mysterious art of alchemy. Wakana Kuramochi Viktor von Duerer A member of the Aladiss Research Team who, alongside his sister, is watching over Yumia while they work together. Makoto Furukawa Isla von Duerer Part of the Aladiss Research Team, working with her brother and Yumia to uncover the mysteries running throughout the game’s main story. Kaori Maeda Rutger Arendt An independent member of the Aladiss Research Team with an adventurous spirit. Jun Fukuyama Nina Friede A highly skilled member of the Aladiss Research Team who has experience as a mercenary. Mikako Komatsu Lenja Talented but insecure and timid, making up part of the Aladiss Research Team and specializing in an equal mix of physical and mana-based skills. Yoshino Aoyama Flammi Yumia’s companion and assistant—somewhat smug at times but undeniably helpful and crucial for the progression of the Research Team’s efforts. Kana Asumi The Black-Cloaked Nobleman One of the ominous enemies of the Aladiss Research Team. Tall, imposing, and a real threat to face off against. Shinichiro Miki The Monocular Werewolf An enemy of the Aladiss Research Team, but not quite as menacing as some of the other villains. Takehito Koyasu The Sheep-Eye Witch A powerful foe with elemental powers, overrun with hatred and resentment. Yoko Hikasa The Dragon-Winged Warrior A menacing enemy with an ominous aura and lethal skillset. Has ties to both Viktor and Isla. Takaya Kuroda Erhard Boleman The leader of the Aladiss Research Team. Strong and calm under pressure. Kenta Miyake Licht A Research Team member who specializes in gathering information and is considered best-in-class. Kentaro Kumagai Wilma Lutter A cultural anthropologist with a particular love for culture in Aladiss. Works on her own projects and Research Team work at the same time. Sayumi Suzushiro

If you’ve not been playing Atelier Yumia with headphones, we’d strongly recommend it. The game is overflowing with beautiful music, and the addition of talented voice actors helps to make exploring the world feel magical.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy