How to get Mega Tokens in Roblox The Hunt How to play The Demon’s Hand Black Ops 6 Zombies camo challenges list Fortnite season start and end dates
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Atelier Yumia characters sat around a campfire talking at night.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
General

All voice actors in Atelier Yumia

Curious who voices Yumia in Atelier Yumia? Here's a full Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land voice actor list.
Image of Em Stonham
Em Stonham
|

Published: Mar 22, 2025 12:44 pm

One of the best things about Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land is its high-quality soundtrack and voice acting, with a wealth of talented actors helping to bring the character list to life.

Recommended Videos

To help you find out who voices your favorite character in the game, we’ve pulled together a full Atelier Yumia voice actor list for the main cast.

Atelier Yumia voice actor list

The main storyline in Atelier Yumia is relatively linear, meaning you won’t meet all of the characters we’ve listed in this guide at the same time.

If you’re still in the early game, note that this voice actor list contains minor spoilers about upcoming villains.

You’ll see one of them briefly around the time you set up your first camp, with Isla and Viktor providing a little backstory in an emotional cutscene, but the majority of villain interactions take place later in the main questline.

CharacterCharacter NameCharacter DescriptionVoice Actor
Atelier Yumia main character Yumia headshot art.Yumia LiessfeldtThe player character—an alchemist who has joined the Aladiss Research Team to learn more about her past and develop her skills in the mysterious art of alchemy. Wakana Kuramochi
Viktor Atelier Yumia character headshot art.Viktor von DuererA member of the Aladiss Research Team who, alongside his sister, is watching over Yumia while they work together. Makoto Furukawa
Isla Atelier Yumia character headshot art.Isla von DuererPart of the Aladiss Research Team, working with her brother and Yumia to uncover the mysteries running throughout the game’s main story. Kaori Maeda
Rutger Atelier Yumia character headshot art.Rutger ArendtAn independent member of the Aladiss Research Team with an adventurous spirit. Jun Fukuyama
Nina Atelier Yumia character headshot art.Nina FriedeA highly skilled member of the Aladiss Research Team who has experience as a mercenary.Mikako Komatsu
Lenja Atelier Yumia character headshot art.LenjaTalented but insecure and timid, making up part of the Aladiss Research Team and specializing in an equal mix of physical and mana-based skills. Yoshino Aoyama
Flammi Atelier Yumia character headshot art.FlammiYumia’s companion and assistant—somewhat smug at times but undeniably helpful and crucial for the progression of the Research Team’s efforts.Kana Asumi
The Black-Cloaked Nobleman Atelier Yumia character headshot art.The Black-Cloaked NoblemanOne of the ominous enemies of the Aladiss Research Team. Tall, imposing, and a real threat to face off against.Shinichiro Miki
Monocular Werewolf Atelier Yumia character headshot art.The Monocular WerewolfAn enemy of the Aladiss Research Team, but not quite as menacing as some of the other villains. Takehito Koyasu
Sheep-Eye Witch Atelier Yumia character headshot art.The Sheep-Eye WitchA powerful foe with elemental powers, overrun with hatred and resentment. Yoko Hikasa
Dragon-Winged Warrior Atelier Yumia character headshot art.The Dragon-Winged WarriorA menacing enemy with an ominous aura and lethal skillset. Has ties to both Viktor and Isla.Takaya Kuroda
Erhard Atelier Yumia character headshot art.Erhard BolemanThe leader of the Aladiss Research Team. Strong and calm under pressure. Kenta Miyake
Licht Atelier Yumia character headshot art.LichtA Research Team member who specializes in gathering information and is considered best-in-class.Kentaro Kumagai
Wilma Atelier Yumia character headshot art.Wilma LutterA cultural anthropologist with a particular love for culture in Aladiss. Works on her own projects and Research Team work at the same time. Sayumi Suzushiro

If you’ve not been playing Atelier Yumia with headphones, we’d strongly recommend it. The game is overflowing with beautiful music, and the addition of talented voice actors helps to make exploring the world feel magical.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
You Should Also Read
You Should Also Read
You Should Also Read
Related Content
Author
Image of Em Stonham
Em Stonham
Em is a Freelance Gaming Writer at Dot Esports who specializes in Pokemon and World of Warcraft. With a love for RPGs and TCGs, Em has spent the last few years covering gaming news and reviews for sites like IGN, Nintendo Life, and Dexerto.
twitter