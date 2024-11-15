LoL Worlds 2024 champion headlines Caedrel’s all-star ERL team

The rats have been unleashed in the ERLs, as one of League of Legends’ most popular streamers, Marc Robert “Caedrel” Lamont, announced he is starting an esports team today—and a recently crowned world champion headlines.

After teasing for weeks, Caedrel has unveiled his new League of Legends team, Los Ratones. The team will be competing professionally in one of the European Regional Leagues, but the exact league Los Ratones will be joining has yet to be confirmed.

Caedrel assembles the dream team

The Los Ratones roster comprises veteran talent, popular creators, and a young jungler who Caedrel wants to see get an opportunity in the LEC some day. Simon “Thebausffs” Hofverberg starts in the top lane, a LoL streamer who is infamous for his “inting” Sion strategy.

Veljko “Velja” Čamdžić is the team’s jungler a player who has been floating around in the system for a while but has yet to catch his big break. Tim “Nemesis” Lipovšek returns to competitive League of Legends for the first time since 2020, the player has been a streamer for Gen.G since.

In the bot lane, Juš “Crownie” Marušič makes his first competitive appearance since being dropped by LEC squad BDS. And the team wouldn’t be complete without a world champion: Carl Martin Erik “Rekkles” Larsson, who was the sub for T1 during their most recent Worlds triumph, joins the roster after leaving T1 Academy.

Rekkles headlines Caedrel’s crew. Image by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

The plans for Los Ratones

Caedrel launched a video on YouTube to coincide with the roster announcement listing the various routes he could have taken with this new team. The first option was to create a streamer league where multiple creators would start their own team. That wasn’t a realistic plan logistically, so Caedrel explored other opportunities.

The next was to start a team in North America and try to promote to the LTA. The new system allows for the best NACL team to fight for the chance to be promoted into the league. Due to limited knowledge of the region and timezone difference, Caedrel opted for the choice he presented today, a European team. During the video, Caedrel stated he did not want a team that would smash the league, but rather to be competitive and entertaining. Caedrel also outlined his long-term goals of taking his team to the LEC to compete against the best in the region.

In addition to the roster, Caedrel announced all scrims the team has will be public, which isn’t something League esports fans are used to. Pro players in games like Call of Duty and Halo will often stream their scrims, but in League, scrims are always in-house and private. The only time the scrims would not be public is when they’re facing an LEC team that requests them not to stream.

It’s an interesting move and one that guarantees that no matter what happens with Los Ratones, we’ll all be watching.

