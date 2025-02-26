LoL players are all saying the same thing about this forgotten champion

With 170 champions in League of Legends, it’s understandable that some may fall to the wayside with little to no love from the developers. This seems to be the case with this champ, who was expected to get a VGU update many moons ago but is now essentially forgotten.

Shyvana was once a powerhouse in League and dominated the early stages of the game’s lifespan. As champions evolved, Shyvana did not, leaving players desperately wanting her to receive a VGU (visual and gameplay update).

Despite Riot essentially confirming that it planned a Shyvana VGU, it went very quiet on that front, with the initial tease in 2022. Sadly for Shyvana players, you won’t be seeing your favorite champion get an update in 2025. Riot Meddler responded to a post a few months back, stating, “She won’t be in 2025.” Meddler also acknowledged announcing an update that far in advance led to a poor experience for the players, and they won’t make that mistake again to avoid the feeling of a broken promise feeling.

Shyvana players will not go quietly into the night, so they are taking to Reddit to ask the same question: What’s going on with the VGU? “I think it is absolutely insane how it takes a game as big as league years to do a single visual update,” one player said. There seems to be a lot of confusion about the future of Shyvana, thankfully some players have done a little digging and seem to have the answers.

Concept art for the Shyvana rework. Image via Riot Games

Players were reminded in the thread that League’s lead champion producer Ryan “Reav3” Mireles commented on a dev update post three months ago, stating that Shyvana’s VGU update is now back online. “It was iceboxed for a while and now they’re working on it again. It will come out eventually, but not this year.” This comment was one of the more upvoted comments, linking players to Reav3’s comment.

While it’s promising for players that the Shyvana rework is on the cards, other players have another theory. When Ambessa was released, her appearance and walking animations felt identical to Shyvana’s walk animation. This has led some to believe Ambessa’s model was actually meant to be the reworked Shyvana. One player said, “I still swear that they took the new buff Shyvana model that they were working on and painted Ambessa onto it to capitalize on Arcane while saving money.” While another commented, “That’s probably why her walk animation looks identical to Shyvanas.”

