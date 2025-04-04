Which LoL champion says ‘The first time I returned from the void, it was to save me. Now it’s to save them’?

Well, this League of Legends champion has obviously been to the void and back, but who says this quote in the April 4 LoLdle?

Whenever I see the word “void,” I think of Kassadin. He’s the ultimate void man. He’s purple, he can teleport, and he has a scary gas mask. But did he save anyone in the void? I don’t think so.

LoLdle quote April 4 hints

Hint 1: This champion hit the live servers in 2018.

This makes the champion pretty new, all things considered. (God, 2018 was seven years ago. I feel old.) League released in 2009, and most of the 170-strong roster came in the first few years. The same can’t be said for this champion.

Hint 2: This was claimed by the void as a child.

This clue might help you if you’re well-versed with the lore. The champion was claimed by the void when they were very young and only survived due to sheer tenacity and strength of will. The experience with the void turned them into a deadly hunter.

Hint 3: This champion is an ADC.

While you could probably play this champion in the mid lane, they’re best-suited to the bot. They’re an AD-based champion, but they make use of AP through various abilities. In particular, they have a long-range spell that can help them snipe low-health enemies.

Still need help? We have the answer.

Who says “The first time I returned from the void, it was to save me. Now it’s to save them”?

The Daughter of the Void, herself. Image via Riot Games

Answer: The champion who says “The first time I returned from the void, it was to save me. Now it’s to save them” is Kai’Sa, Daughter of the Void.

Of course it is. You might have been thinking Kog’Maw for a second, but no, it’s Kai’Sa! This void hunter is no joke.

How many guesses did it take you to get to Kai’Sa? Let us know in the comments below and check back tomorrow for the next LoLdle puzzle!

