Each ranked season comes with new hopes. It may finally be that season when you break into a rank above for the first time, or get lucky with “Your Shop.”

In addition to new beginnings, seasons also mark game changing patches. With seasons passing by, the meta game also changes. This keeps League of Legends fresh for long term players while giving a chance to newcomers to join Summoner’s Rift during a time when everyone is trying to figure out the best way to play the game.

Riot Games have been quite punctual when it comes to their patch schedules and season dates. Most seasons, so far, have ended and started around the same parts of the year. Start of a new season can remain as a mystery until there are a few left for it to start, though, and looking at past dates may help you make a healthy estimate.

Here are the start and end dates for all League of Legends seasons.