All Triumphant Boots upgrades in League of Legends Season 2025

In League of Legends Season 2025, a game-changing feature has arrived: Triumphant Boots upgrades. These unique upgrades add a new layer of strategy to early-game objectives, offering powerful bonuses that can tilt the balance in your favor.

This year, thanks to the arrival of Noxus on the Rift, you and your teammates can earn significant advantages by completing two of three Feats of Strength objectives: first blood, first turret, and first neutral objective. Whichever team accomplishes these feats first will unlock a special upgrade to their Tier Two boots, known as Triumphant Boots. For those of you without Tier Two boots at the time of the competition of the objectives the upgrade will be granted automatically—so no need to rush buying T2 boots in early game. Here’s everything you need to know about how they work and how to unlock them in League.

How Tier 2 Boots work in League of Legends 2025

Triumphant Boots: first upgrade

Once a team completes their Feats of Strength, the following Triumphant Boots upgrades become available:

Triumphant Berserker’s Greaves provide +5 percent attack speed.

Triumphant Ionian Boots of Lucidity grant +5 haste.

Triumphant Sorcerer’s Shoes offer +4 magic penetration.

Triumphant Plated Steelcaps increase armor by +5.

Triumphant Mercury’s Treads boost magic resistance by +5.

Triumphant Boots of Swiftness add +5 movement speed.

Triumphant Synchronized Souls add +5 movement speed.

Later in the game, the feat-winning team can further enhance their Triumphant Boots by upgrading them to Tier three. However, this upgrade will require you to have gold and at least two completed legendary items in your inventory.

Triumphant Boots: upgrade to T3

Beyond the initial Triumphant upgrades, the winning team has the option to further enhance their boots to Tier Three. This upgrade costs 750 gold, and players must have at least two legendary items in their inventory to purchase it.

Here are the different Tier Three upgrades available:

Gunmetal Greaves (Berserker’s Greaves Upgrade) increases your attack speed by 10 percent, adds five movement speed, and gives you bonus movement speed on champion attacks that decays over two seconds.

(Berserker’s Greaves Upgrade) increases your attack speed by 10 percent, adds five movement speed, and gives you bonus movement speed on champion attacks that decays over two seconds. Crimson Lucidity (Ionian Boots of Lucidity Upgrade) gives you 10 haste, five movement speed, and boosts your movement speed after using a spell or summoner spell—10 percent for champions, eight percent for ranged champions.

(Ionian Boots of Lucidity Upgrade) gives you 10 haste, five movement speed, and boosts your movement speed after using a spell or summoner spell—10 percent for champions, eight percent for ranged champions. Spellslinger’s Shoes (Sorcerer’s Shoes Upgrade) grants you three magic penetration, five movement speed, and an additional 10 percent for both flat and percentage magic penetration.

(Sorcerer’s Shoes Upgrade) grants you three magic penetration, five movement speed, and an additional 10 percent for both flat and percentage magic penetration. Armored Advance (Plated Steelcaps Upgrade) gives you 10 armor, five movement speed, and a physical shield after taking damage from champions, scaling with level and health.

(Plated Steelcaps Upgrade) gives you 10 armor, five movement speed, and a physical shield after taking damage from champions, scaling with level and health. Chainlaced Crushers (Mercury’s Treads Upgrade) grants you 10 magic resistance, five movement speed, and a magic shield after taking damage from magic spells, scaling with level and health.

(Mercury’s Treads Upgrade) grants you 10 magic resistance, five movement speed, and a magic shield after taking damage from magic spells, scaling with level and health. Swiftmarch (Boots of Swiftness Upgrade) adds 10 movement speed and boosts your total movement speed by four percent, stacking with other movement speed bonuses.

(Boots of Swiftness Upgrade) adds 10 movement speed and boosts your total movement speed by four percent, stacking with other movement speed bonuses. Forever Forward (Synchronized Souls Upgrade) gives you 10 movement speed and increases your total movement speed by 10 percent while out of combat, which multiplies with other movement speed modifiers you might already have from other items.

Cassiopeia, who is unable to purchase boots, requires a specific upgrade to benefit from the Feats of Strength. When her team wins, her passive ability receives a special boost, transforming her Serpentine Grace passive into Triumphant Serpentine Grace, granting Cassiopeia 6 movement speed per level—instead of a fixed amount—and making her even more mobile throughout the game.

The introduction of Triumphant Boots upgrades in Season 2025 makes teams focus on objectives, rewarding cooperation efforts. By completing the Feats of Strength, you can gain significant advantages that enhance both your early-game performance and mid-game potential.

