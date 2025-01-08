All skins coming to LoL 25.S1.1

With the incredible Noxus cinematic over, League of Legends fans are gearing up for the start of the new season on Jan. 9. There is a lot of content for players to dive into, including the Noxus theme skins that will be released across the two acts in season one. Let’s take a look at all skins coming to 25.S1.1

As confirmed previously, season one will span eight patches and be divided into two acts. Each act will have its own Battle Pass, providing unique stories and the opportunity for players to earn various themed skins, borders, and icons.

Which LoL skins are coming to 25.S1.1?

How the Masque of the Black Rose skins will look in game. Image via Riot Games

Straight out of the gate, players can earn various skins through the Noxus-themed Battle Pass. Masque of the Black Rose is the first skin line to be introduced to the new season with Samira, Renata Glasc, Ezreal, Vladimir, and Elise being featured in this skin line. Riot also confirmed that Katarina, who featured heavily in the Noxus cinematic, will have her Prestige skin within the Battle Pass.

As with most Battle Passes, there will be free and paid versions. For those not looking to purchase the 25.S1.1 pass, Elise will be made as a free unlockable while Samira, Renata, and Vladimir will be unlockable through the paid version. Ezreal, who didn’t feature in the cinematic, will not be part of the Battle Pass but can be purchased outright in the store. Prestige Katarina will be the Prestige capstone for the paid version.

Elise. Image via Riot Games Renata Glasc. Image via Riot Games Samira. Image via Riot Games Ezreal. Image via Riot Games Katina. Image via Riot Games Vladimir. Image via Riot Games

The Masque of the Black Rose is a masquerade ball in Noxus. But this ballroom is a battlefield instead of being a place of elegance and style. This was depicted in the cinematic, where Katarina disguised herself as one of the guests hidden under a golden mask until she found herself tangoing with Elise on the ballroom floor in a battle to the death.

