LoL players rejoice after Riot seemingly shelves controversial Alistar skin

Riot Games has answered League of Legends players’ prayers over the past 24 hours, reverting many controversial decisions that saw the rift between developers and players grow as large as it has been in some time. This change, in particular, is one that most players will agree is the correct decision.

Riot has seemingly shelved the controversial Grand Reckoning Alistar skin that players dubbed “not even a skin.” League players pointed this out on a recent Reddit thread, confirming that Grand Reckoning Alistar skin is no longer on the PBE (public beta environment).

Grand Reckoning Alistar is missing. Image by Dot Esports

According to SkinsSpotlight, Riot has completely removed the skin from the PBE files, along with Paragon chromas for Riven, Draven, Samira, and Elise.

The reaction from the League community has been positive following the removal. “It wasnt even a skin it was a paint recolour,” one player said in the Reddit thread. The Alistar skin could not have come at a worse time for LoL players, as they had just lost their beloved Hextech chests and were then given a free skin that barely qualified as a chroma.

“It’s straight up a shitty little chroma and it’s best for everyone we don’t get that tier of skin put in the game otherwise we can expect more of it,” another player added. And that player is right: The Alistar skin appeared nothing more than a chroma, and nothing like what a battle pass skin should look like.

But what comes next for Alistar? Riot could be shelving the skin and in its place will be focusing on another skin that will be released in the future. While the future of the Grand Reckoning Alistar skin remains uncertain, Riot Meddler said on Reddit that the developers are working on a separate Alistar skin with a different theme.

