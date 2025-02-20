‘That’s gotta be a new low’: LoL players angered by ‘low effort’ Alistar skin

There hasn’t been a day in recent weeks when League of Legends players have not been upset by a decision Riot Games has made, and today is no different.

In the past 24 hours, Riot has dropped the trailer for its latest skin line, Grand Reckoning. This skin line features many champions from the region of Noxus, keeping with the seasonal theme for the 2025 League season. This skin line is expected to be released when Act Two drops, but players are already complaining about one champion’s appearance.

There are killers. There are warriors. And then there are Reckoners. PBE is now their arena. pic.twitter.com/qcELdN9Wvy — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) February 19, 2025

Alistar is one of the champions included in the Grand Reckoning skins and will be the free skin in the Act Two battle pass, according to LeagueOfLeaks. In the past, skins that have been of a much lower price in RP are expected to not have the same quality as the traditional 1,000+ Riot Points skins, but this Alistar skin has angered players.

League players expressed that anger in a recent Reddit thread, with “low effort” being the common theme amongst many comments. In the trailer above, fans are clearly upset that Alistar’s skin is essentially a chroma with a little bit of Noxus red around the edges. “Holy shit. That’s gotta be a new low,” one player said.

Another player said, “Imagine buying the battle pass to get skins of this quality, these might as well be worth nothing.” This is another battle pass that Riot will have to take on the chin update after acknowledging that players are unhappy. However, Riot said these changes won’t come into effect in the Act Two battle pass.

This latest outrage comes just more than 48 hours after Riot revealed its latest exalted skin: Sahn-Uzal Mordekaiser. Riot’s decisions are evidently angering the fan base, with each skin announcement receiving a bombardment of comments for the return of Hextech chests, amongst fans calling out Riot for its predatory and low effort skins.

