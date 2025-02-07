Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A splash art from League of Legends that feature Xayah and Rakan in Heartbreaker skins themed around lovers for Valentines Day.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Riot promises to improve LoL battle pass experience, but Hextech chests aren’t coming back

The dev, however, is committed to keeping League absolutely free-to-play.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|

Published: Feb 7, 2025 11:00 am

Player dissatisfaction seems to be at an all-time high in the League of Legends community, driven primarily by Riot Games’ decision to remove Hextech Chests and other rewards from the game. In a recent dev blog, however, the dev promised changes—but Hextech Chests won’t be part of them.

Recommended Videos

Riot devs spoke on this and more in a Feb. 7 developer blog, claiming that the changes made to Hextech Chests and the broader League of Legends ecosystem were supposed to make the game more sustainable but have become unpopular with players. Even so, Riot remains committed to keeping League free and plans to improve the way its ecosystem functions by re-shaping some of its aspects, chiefly in the battle pass department, which should now provide more rewards, higher quality skins, and be much easier to progress through.

Riot Games developers looking into the camera.
The game’s developers shed light on the upcoming changes to League, including improvements made to its ecosystem. Image via Riot Games

One of the major aspects of Riot’s new battle pass policy will be better battle pass-specific skins. The developer aims to improve them “with more distinct visual effects and model updates” and even have them unlock the champion for you if you don’t own it, hopefully offsetting some of the reductions in Blue Essence income players might have been experiencing in Season 2025. Battle pass skins can also deviate from the current seasonal theme to “allow for more variety” and ensure players are getting actually unique cosmetic pieces (some have previously said how the current battle pass skins in League are not worth the effort given their quality).

Earning experience in the battle pass itself should also be much quicker and easier after these changes take effect. “Certain unpopular or difficult battle pass missions will be removed or reworked,” Riot said, adding that Teamfight Tactics should also contribute more to the overall XP gain in the battle pass, allowing avid enjoyers of League‘s alternative mode to progress through the battle pass at a much faster and less frustrating rate.

Riot also announced the return of the Blue Essence Emporium in April this year. For the uninitiated, the Essence Emporium is a timed event in League that lets players purchase exclusive items, rare skins, and other cosmetics for “free,” using Blue Essence rather than paid currencies. We last saw it in June 2024, so here’s hoping Riot does something great with it this time around and makes it tied to champions and other issues that players have reported on over the current season.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Author
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.