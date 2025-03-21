How to fix ‘this version of Vanguard requires TPM version 2.0 to be enables in order to play’ Riot Games error

Here is a quick guide to solve the issue and play your games without Vanguard errors.

Many Windows 11 users are facing the “This version of Vanguard requires TPM version 2.0 to be enabled in order to play” error after opening the Riot Client to play their games.

Recommended Videos

To allow the client to run your games without any problem, you need to turn on a few crucial settings which are hidden inside your system settings, so reaching them could be an arduous task. Therefore, we’ve got a comprehensive guide for you to resolve the error and jump back into action.

‘This version of Vanguard requires TPM version 2.0 to be enables in order to play’ error fix guide

The error stops players from playing Riot’s new limited card mini-game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vanguard anti-cheat is a fundamental part of Riot’s games such as League of Legends, TFT, and VALORANT, and it uses kernel-mode technology to detect cheats and ban cheaters at the system level. That is why this VAN9001 error comes from the system BIOS level, and you can fix it by changing two main settings options: Secure Boot and Trusted Platform Module (TPM).

To check if your system already has the Secure Boot turned on or if is it turned off by default, press the Windows key, search msinfo32 and open the System Information box. Here you need to check two settings. First, look for BIOS Mode which should be on UEFI. Next, find the Secure Boot State entry which should always be on. If it’s off or unsupported, you’ve found your issue.

How to enable Secure Boot for Vanguard?

To enable Secure Boot on your PC, you can follow the official Windows instructions by following these steps:

Go to Settings.

Go to the Update & Security menu and select Recovery .

and select . Reboot your PC under Advanced Startup .

. You should see the Troubleshoot option on the next page. Select Advanced options and then UEFI Firmware settings.

options and then Turn on Secure Boot.



If that doesn’t work, you can also reboot your PC and press the Del button on your keyboard to find the BIOS menu and disable the CSM support option to see the Secure Boot option. Now, you can enable it, press F10 to save, and start your system to fix the problem.

How to enable TPM 2.0 for Vanguard?

If you don’t have a compatible TPM, you can change that. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can check if your computer has TPM enabled or not by using the same method of pressing the Windows button and searching tpm.msc to open a box. If the TPM is unsupported or not enabled on your system, you have to change that by following the following steps.

Reboot your system.

Press DEL to open your BIOS menu.

Select the Periphery option.

option. Find PTT and enable it . This option might also appear under FTPM or Trusted Computing , depending on what company made your motherboard.

.

Once you enable both of these options, the Vanguard icon should turn from yellow back to red, and you’ll able to play your games again, including the new limited-time card game The Demon’s Hand.

If these solutions don’t work for you, we suggest you call a professional to fix the problem on your PC.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy